Citizens Insurance CEO says the state-backed insurer 'will always be able' to pay claims

Senate Budget Chairman Sheldon Whitehouse sent a letter Monday citing DeSantis's comment that Citizens is 'not solvent'

By on Thu, Mar 21, 2024 at 1:24 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Citizens Insurance CEO says the state-backed insurer 'will always be able' to pay claims
Photo via Adobe
The chief executive of Florida’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp. on Wednesday pushed back against financial questions raised by the chairman of the U.S. Senate Budget Committee, saying the insurer “will always be able” to pay claims.

Citizens President and CEO Tim Cerio released a statement after Senate Budget Chairman Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., sent a letter Monday that cited a recent comment by Gov. Ron DeSantis that Citizens is “not solvent.” That came after Whitehouse in November requested financial information from Citizens and raised the possibility that the insurer could seek a federal bailout if Florida gets hit by a major hurricane.

In his statement Wednesday, Cerio cited a Dec. 15 response that Citizens provided to Whitehouse.

“We believe we fully addressed the concerns raised in Chairman Whitehouse’s prior letter by pointing out in great detail the mechanisms under Florida law that ensure Citizens will always be able to pay the claims of its insureds (customers),” Cerio said in the statement. “We also highlighted that neither Citizens, its predecessor entities, nor the state of Florida, have ever sought a federal bailout to cover hurricane losses. We also expressed concern that the chairman’s letter could cause misplaced panic in a Florida insurance market well on its way to recovery.”
Citizens has access to billions of dollars in cash and reinsurance coverage to pay claims. It also could collect money from policyholders across the state — including from non-Citizens policyholders — through what are known as “assessments” to cover claims.

“Again, as outlined in our previous response to the chairman’s November 30 correspondence, we can think of no scenario in which Citizens would be required to seek federal financial assistance,” Cerio said in the statement. “If Citizens exhausts its surplus and reinsurance coverage following a major storm or series of storms, it is required by Florida statute to levy surcharges on its policyholders and assessments on non-Citizens policyholders to eliminate any deficit.”

Whitehouse’s letter Monday cited a DeSantis comment last month that Citizens is “not solvent.” The comment came during an interview on CNBC.

“The bottom line is that, according to Florida’s own governor, Citizens faces a major solvency crisis and would be unable to pay out all claims and expenses should a major storm hit Florida,” Whitehouse wrote in Monday’s letter. “This would, in turn, create the risk that Florida could seek a bailout from the U.S. government, further tapping into federal resources.”

Whitehouse also said Citizens had not fully addressed his November requests for information. He said he sought “information and documents responsive to seven specific questions about Citizens’ storm exposure, risk modeling, possible need for a federal bailout, and discussions with relevant state leaders about those subjects.”

In the statement Wednesday, Cerio said Citizens officials “will certainly meet with Budget Committee staff to provide information and documentation about Citizens’ structure, function, and claims paying ability. It is important to note that much of the information sought by the Budget Committee is already available online and is regularly discussed during our public board meetings.” He also appeared to address DeSantis’ comment.

“The governor has been consistent and clear in his concern that if there were a major storm or series of storms, and Citizens exhausted its surplus and reinsurance, it would be required under Florida law to levy an emergency assessment on the policyholders of Florida — 83% of whom are not even Citizens customers,” the statement said.

Citizens was created as an insurer of last resort, but it has grown in recent years to become the largest property insurer in the state because of financial troubles in the private market. As of Friday, it had 1.18 million policies, according to its website.

State officials have long tried to reduce the number of policies in Citizens, at least in part because of concerns about financial risks if the state gets hit by a major hurricane or multiple hurricanes. It reached as many as 1.412 million policies in fall 2023 before seeing reductions because of a “depopulation” program, which involves moving policies into the private insurance market.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

U.S. Senator cites DeSantis' claim that Citizens Insurance is 'not solvent' in request for financial information

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

U.S. Senator cites DeSantis' claim that Citizens Insurance is 'not solvent' in request for financial information

Orange County launches new fentanyl test strip program to help curb drug overdose

By McKenna Schueler

Fentanyl test strips are generally effective, easy to use and inexpensive. Until last year, they were also illegal to purchase, possess or give away in Florida.

Walgreens to close Orlando distribution center, lay off hundreds

By McKenna Schueler

Walgreens to close Orlando distribution center, lay off hundreds

Wells Fargo workers in Central Florida vote to unionize

By McKenna Schueler

Wells Fargo branch employees in Apopka vote union yes.

Wells Fargo workers in Central Florida vote to unionize

By McKenna Schueler

Wells Fargo branch employees in Apopka vote union yes.

Orlando named top city for sports events in the U.S.

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando named top city for sports events in the U.S.

Orange County launches new fentanyl test strip program to help curb drug overdose

By McKenna Schueler

Fentanyl test strips are generally effective, easy to use and inexpensive. Until last year, they were also illegal to purchase, possess or give away in Florida.

Walgreens to close Orlando distribution center, lay off hundreds

By McKenna Schueler

Walgreens to close Orlando distribution center, lay off hundreds
More

March 20, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us