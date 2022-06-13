VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Charlie Crist continues to out-fundraise Democratic opponents

By on Mon, Jun 13, 2022 at 10:02 am

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist raised more than $1 million in May for his political committee and campaign as he widened his fundraising lead over primary opponent Nikki Fried.

Crist raised $517,490 for the committee Friends of Charlie Crist, which had $4.5 million on hand as of May 31, according to reports posted on the state Division of Elections website. Crist, a U.S. House member from St. Petersburg, also raised $492,732 for his campaign account and had nearly $1.85 million on hand.

Fried, meanwhile, raised $107,667 during the month for the Florida Consumers First political committee, which had about $2.59 million on hand. Fried, the state agriculture commissioner, raised $194,861 for her campaign account, which had about $1.33 million on hand, the reports show.

