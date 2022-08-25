ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Charlie Crist beat Nikki Fried in 64 of Florida's 67 counties to win gubernatorial primary

By on Thu, Aug 25, 2022 at 11:53 am

click to enlarge Charlie Crist beat Nikki Fried in 64 of Florida's 67 counties to win gubernatorial primary
Screenshot via Facebook/Charlie Crist

As he piled up about 60 percent of the statewide vote in Tuesday’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, Charlie Crist topped rival Nikki Fried in 64 of the 67 counties, according to the Florida Division of Elections website.

Fried, the state agriculture commissioner, won in Alachua, Bay and Walton counties.

Crist, a Pinellas County congressman, won by large margins in most of the state’s most-populous counties. As examples, he beat Fried by 52,306 votes in the Democratic stronghold of Broward County and by 39,045 votes in Miami-Dade County.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside

The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
Play a mean pinball at Oviedo's Pinball Lounge 376 E Broadway St., Oviedo On Fridays, this pinball lounge offers $10 all-you-can-play passes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando

News Slideshows

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside

The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
Play a mean pinball at Oviedo's Pinball Lounge 376 E Broadway St., Oviedo On Fridays, this pinball lounge offers $10 all-you-can-play passes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando

News Slideshows

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside

The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
Play a mean pinball at Oviedo's Pinball Lounge 376 E Broadway St., Oviedo On Fridays, this pinball lounge offers $10 all-you-can-play passes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando

Trending

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Anthony Fauci's retirement: 'Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac'

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Anthony Fauci's retirement: 'Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac'

Conservative grifter Laura Loomer refuses to concede congressional primary, claims election fraud

By Alex Galbraith

Conservative grifter Laura Loomer refuses to concede congressional primary, claims election fraud

Gen Z candidate Maxwell Frost wins Democratic primary for Orlando-area US House district

By Alex Galbraith

Gen Z candidate Maxwell Frost wins Democratic primary for Orlando-area US House district

Orlando's Val Demings to face Marco Rubio in Florida Senate race

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando's Val Demings to face Marco Rubio in Florida Senate race

Also in News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis counts up school board wins in ongoing war against educators

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis counts up school board wins in ongoing war against educators

Orlando Museum of Art Interim Director Luder Whitlock resigns almost immediately

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Museum of Art Interim Director Luder Whitlock resigns almost immediately

Savage Love: Settling, hemorrhoids, Viagra, small-town gossip and everything in between

By Dan Savage

Savage Love!

Orange County felons arrested for voting thought they had their rights restored

By Alex Galbraith

Orange County felons arrested for voting thought they had their rights restored
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us