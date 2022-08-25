Charlie Crist beat Nikki Fried in 64 of Florida's 67 counties to win gubernatorial primary

click to enlarge
Screenshot via Facebook/Charlie Crist
As he piled up about 60 percent of the statewide vote
in Tuesday’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, Charlie Crist topped rival Nikki Fried in 64 of the 67 counties, according to the Florida Division of Elections website.
Fried, the state agriculture commissioner, won in Alachua, Bay and Walton counties.
Crist, a Pinellas County congressman, won by large margins
in most of the state’s most-populous counties. As examples, he beat Fried by 52,306 votes in the Democratic stronghold of Broward County and by 39,045 votes in Miami-Dade County.