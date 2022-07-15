VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Charges dropped against two Kissimmee men who were shot by police for allegedly shoplifting from Target

By on Fri, Jul 15, 2022 at 12:07 pm

click to enlarge ADOBE
Adobe

The execution of a young man in Kissimmee by local police became even less justified this week, as the State's Attorney's Office dropped charges against two men who were shot and survived.

In case you missed it, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office executed 20-year-old Jayden Baez for the suspected crime of stealing Pokemon cards and pizza from a Kissimmee Target.

Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputies boxed in Baez's car using four unmarked vehicles. The box-in maneuver was performed improperly, leaving Baez's car the space to accelerate into the vehicles that had boxed him in and were not immediately identifiable as police cars. While deputies claim they shouted "Stop! Sheriff's Office!," none of the many deputies on scene were wearing body cameras.  OSCO Sheriff Marcos Lopez said that the deputies were not wearing body cameras as they had just completed a nearby training exercise. 

Related
Osceola County Sheriff's Office provide justification for executing man at Kissimmee Target over stolen Pokemon cards

Osceola County Sheriff's Office provide justification for executing man at Kissimmee Target over stolen Pokemon cards


What happened next is not in dispute. Police fired into the vehicle, killing Baez and hitting two other men. Charges  of petit theft against those two men, 19-year-old Joseph Lowe and 18-year-old Michael Gomez, were dropped this week. Both men were shot, with Gomez suffering three gunshot wounds. and Lowe being shot six times. Lowe claimed in a video shared by his attorney that there was no time to respond to police demands before they began firing, and that he was hit multiple times in his hands because he was holding them up to officers.

The Osceola Sheriff's Office has offered little beyond a news conference where they showed surveillance footage of the incident. Lopez also announced a list of posthumous charges against the deceased.

Slideshow

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies treat selves for overdose after alleged fentanyl exposure

The funniest reactions to Orange County Sheriff's Office's fentanyl freakout
23 slides
do the hazmat suits protect you from easily available factual information about how fentanyl works&mdash; &#39;Weird Alex&#39; Pareene (@pareene) March 29, 2022 this shit is havana syndrome for cops&mdash; chris (@MrTooDamnChris) March 29, 2022 They&#39;ll wear all this but refused to wear a mask for covid lol&mdash; Sodaspider (@Podna86) March 29, 2022 They will take narcan but not a vaccine&mdash; King Bob (@KingBob_______) March 29, 2022 One of em searches the car, one plants evidence, and the third one threatens people within 100 yards recording them&mdash; Down With This Sort of Ting-Tings (@canoepickles) March 30, 2022 Fentanyl has been the number one most consistent way to know when cops are bumping whatever they seize&mdash; Stochastic Ecosocialism 🐇🌱 (@NightwingPhD) March 29, 2022
Click to View 23 slides

“We are gratified and thankful that the Office of the State Attorney has exercised its discretion and dropped the charges. The unnecessary militaristic actions of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office caused the maiming and death of these young men over the theft of Pokemon cards and a pizza," said attorney Mark NeJame, who is representing the two men, "It is the deadly actions and policy of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office that must be focused on and addressed.”

Related
Bodycam footage shows moment Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputy set dirtbiker, himself on fire during attempted arrest

Bodycam footage shows moment Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputy set dirtbiker, himself on fire during attempted arrest: The deputy is facing charges of culpable negligence

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Christian Slater is selling his Florida villa for $3.9 million

Christian Slater is selling his Florida villa for $3.9 million
NBA star Steph Curry just bought a Winter Park home. Take a look inside

NBA star Steph Curry just bought a Winter Park home. Take a look inside
Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Christian Slater is selling his Florida villa for $3.9 million

Christian Slater is selling his Florida villa for $3.9 million
NBA star Steph Curry just bought a Winter Park home. Take a look inside

NBA star Steph Curry just bought a Winter Park home. Take a look inside
Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Christian Slater is selling his Florida villa for $3.9 million

Christian Slater is selling his Florida villa for $3.9 million
NBA star Steph Curry just bought a Winter Park home. Take a look inside

NBA star Steph Curry just bought a Winter Park home. Take a look inside
Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

Trending

UCF removes anti-racist statements from department websites following Florida's Stop WOKE Act

By Alex Galbraith

UCF removes anti-racist statements from department websites following Florida's Stop WOKE Act

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

Vice President Kamala Harris is in Orlando today

By News Service of Florida

Vice President Kamala Harris is in Orlando today

Police release bodycam video of Mount Dora shootout following multi-county police chase

By Patricia Tolley

Police release bodycam video of Mount Dora shootout following multi-county police chase

Also in News

More than 1000 giant African land snails have been collected in Pasco County

By Molly Ryan

More than 1000 giant African land snails have been collected in Pasco County

Florida urges appeals court to leave abortion ban in place as lawsuit works through courts

By News Service of Florida

Florida urges appeals court to leave abortion ban in place as lawsuit works through courts

Florida legislators unveil Mary McLeod Bethune statue in US Capitol

By News Service of Florida

Florida legislators unveil Mary McLeod Bethune statue in US Capitol

Even with district abolishment drama, Disney World’s Reedy Creek firefighters throw support behind Ron DeSantis

By Patricia Tolley

Even with district abolishment drama, Disney World’s Reedy Creek firefighters throw support behind Ron DeSantis
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us