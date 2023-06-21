Central Florida squatter camp with multistory treehouse and trampoline gets trespass notice from officials

'It's pretty impressive, honestly,' one official is heard saying

By on Wed, Jun 21, 2023 at 5:09 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Central Florida squatter camp with multistory treehouse and trampoline gets trespass notice from officials
Image via Volusia County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
Florida law enforcement officials are working to shut down an island "squatter camp" complete with a multi-story treehouse, a welcome center and more.

The Port Orange camp, according to a video posted by the Volusia Sheriff's Office, is home to several handmade wooden structures and huts, plus extras like paintings, a concrete pool and a trampoline.

"It's pretty impressive, honestly," one official is heard saying in the video. "The number of structures has exponentially grown over the past few years."

The Port Orange Police Department, South Daytona Police Department and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission posted trespass notice signs throughout the camp Friday.

"TRESPASS NOTICE," the signs read. "You are ordered to vacate the island within 48 hours."

The island, known as Pelican Island, is a man-made island perched near the Dunlawton Bridge. It appeared empty of people at the time the video was taken by officials.

The camp's main structures appear to be built of plywood and tree branches. The makeshift walls are covered in painted signs and images, old license plates and other items.

One structure, which appears to be a sort of private room, has "Rental $10 Night" painted over its opening.

Officers are heard in the video questioning whether the multi-story treehouse is four or five stories tall.
click to enlarge Central Florida squatter camp with multistory treehouse and trampoline gets trespass notice from officials (2)
Image via Volusia County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Kevin Pedri, a South Daytona police lieutenant who participated in the operation, told the Daytona Beach News-Journal it's common for residents to bring tents and camp at the island. But Pedri said the unusual structures and other evidence found indicates drug and alcohol use on the island.

The area has been dubbed "meth island" by social media users. While officers have found "needles and paraphernalia," no specific narcotics have been seen on the island, Pedri told the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Pedri told the News-Journal the main concern over the camp is the onset of hurricane season and the risk of damage posed by storms.

The structures could pose a risk to not only individuals on the island, but also the area's mangrove population, Florida's first natural defense against storm damage.

Volusia Sheriff's Office says the trespass notice is just one step toward restoring the area.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to establish state-run 'competitive' school in Florida

By News Service of Florida

Ron Desantis signs education bill alongside Florida Sen. Keith Perry, who represents Alachua County.

Authors and parents sue Lake County Schools over banned book about penguin family

By Bellanee Plaza

Authors and parents sue Lake County Schools over banned book about penguin family

Florida GOP now has a nearly half a million registered voter advantage over Democrats

By News Service of Florida

Florida GOP now has a nearly half a million registered voter advantage over Democrats

Popular Tampa restaurant Salt Shack to open second location in downtown Clermont

By Bellanee Plaza

Popular Tampa restaurant Salt Shack to open second location in downtown Clermont

Also in News

Parts of South Florida city under quarantine due to giant African land snails

By Matthew Moyer

Miramar is under quarantine due to a Giant African Land Snail incursion

Florida medical board approves emergency rule that allows continuing trans care for children and adults

By Chloe Greenberg and The News Service of Florida

Florida medical board approves emergency rule that allows continuing trans care for children and adults

Out-of-state students at Florida universities could soon pay higher tuition costs

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Out-of-state students at Florida universities could soon pay higher tuition costs

Florida GOP now has a nearly half a million registered voter advantage over Democrats

By News Service of Florida

Florida GOP now has a nearly half a million registered voter advantage over Democrats
More

Digital Issue

June 21, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us