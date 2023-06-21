Central Florida squatter camp with multistory treehouse and trampoline gets trespass notice from officials

click to enlarge
Florida law enforcement officials are working to shut down an island "squatter camp" complete with a multi-story treehouse, a welcome center and more.
The Port Orange camp, according to a video posted by the Volusia Sheriff's Office, is home to several handmade wooden structures and huts, plus extras like paintings, a concrete pool and a trampoline.
"It's pretty impressive, honestly," one official is heard saying in the video. "The number of structures has exponentially grown over the past few years."
The Port Orange Police Department, South Daytona Police Department and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission posted trespass notice signs throughout the camp Friday.
"TRESPASS NOTICE," the signs read. "You are ordered to vacate the island within 48 hours."
The island, known as Pelican Island, is a man-made island perched near the Dunlawton Bridge. It appeared empty of people at the time the video was taken by officials.
The camp's main structures appear to be built of plywood and tree branches. The makeshift walls are covered in painted signs and images, old license plates and other items.
One structure, which appears to be a sort of private room, has "Rental $10 Night" painted over its opening.
Officers are heard in the video questioning whether the multi-story treehouse is four or five stories tall.
Kevin Pedri, a South Daytona police lieutenant who participated in the operation, told the Daytona Beach News-Journal
it's common for residents to bring tents and camp at the island. But Pedri said the unusual structures and other evidence found indicates drug and alcohol use on the island.
The area has been dubbed "meth island" by social media users. While officers have found "needles and paraphernalia," no specific narcotics have been seen on the island, Pedri told the Daytona Beach News-Journal.
Pedri told the News-Journal
the main concern over the camp is the onset of hurricane season and the risk of damage posed by storms.
The structures could pose a risk to not only individuals on the island, but also the area's mangrove population, Florida's first natural defense against storm damage.
Volusia Sheriff's Office says the trespass notice is just one step toward restoring the area.
