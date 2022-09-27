Central Florida shelters open in advance of Hurricane Ian

click to enlarge Adobe

Shelters are preparing for an influx of residents as Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida.Orange County is opening shelters at Apopka, Ocoee, Dr. Phillips, Oak Ridge and Timber Creek high schools tomorrow. Apopka opens to those seeking shelter at 8 a.m. All others open at noon. Oak Ridge, Timber Creek and Apopka are allowing residents with pets.Osceola County shelters are opening today at 2 p.m at Celebration and Harmony High School as well as Kissimmee Middle School. Kissimmee is pet-friendly.Polk County is opening up many schools as shelters today. Horizons, Sleepy Hill, R. Bruce Wagner, Chain of Lakes, Spressard Holland and Highland Groves Elementary are open as non-pet-friendly shelters. Mulberry and Lake Marion Creek middle schools are open now as well. Auburndale High School, Citrus Ridge Academy, George Jenkins High School, Kathleen High School and Winter Haven High School are also available as shelters.Polk County has set up three special needs shelters: the FDOH Polk Specialty Care Unit in Bartow, McKeel Academy in Lakeland and Ridge Community High School in Davenport. Families with pets can access pet-friendly shelters at Tenoroc High School, Lake Region High School and Haines City High School.In Lake County, many shelters are opening this afternoon at 4 p.m. Villages Elementary, Treadway Elementary, Spring Creek Charter, Mascotte Charter will all open to the public then. Special needs equipped shelters are opening at Leesburg Elementary, Umatilla Elementary, Lost Lake Elementary and Astatula Elementary at the same time.Further shelters are opening at 6 p.m. tonight. Those shelters are at Round Lake Charter, Mount Dora High School and Leesburg High School. Four more shelters are opening tomorrow morning at East Ridge High, East Ridge Middle, Lost Lake Elementary and Tavares High. All Lake County shelters are pet-friendly.Seminole County and Brevard County have yet to announce any open shelters.