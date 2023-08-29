Central Florida school districts, including Orange, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, close ahead of Idalia

Volusia and Orange County anticipate resuming classes Thursday

By on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 at 2:07 pm

click to enlarge Central Florida school districts, including Orange, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, close ahead of Idalia
Photo via Google Maps
As Florida braces for Idalia to make landfall as a major hurricane, school districts across Central Florida are shutting down operations.

Although the storm is expected to pass west of Orlando, the National Hurricane Center reports, as of Tuesday afternoon, Orange, Lake, Seminole and Volusia County schools are cancelling school for Wednesday, Aug. 30, and after-school activities for Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The threshold for schools buses to operate safely on roads is a forecast of sustained wind speeds more than 35 mph, according to an OCPS release. As of Tuesday afternoon, sustained wind speeds for the western parts of Orange County are expected to surpass 35 mph.
Here's where to find sandbags, shelters, closing info and more in Central Florida ahead of looming Idalia

Here's where to find sandbags, shelters, closing info and more in Central Florida ahead of looming Idalia: Updates to come as shelter openings, other services are announced

Orange and Volusia counties canceled all after-school activities after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Lake County has canceled them completely.

Volusia County Schools and Orange County Public Schools anticipate resuming classes Thursday, Aug. 31. Lake, Seminole and other Central Florida counties have yet to announce when they plan to reopen.

This is a developing story. Orlando Weekly will update this post as further information is announced.

