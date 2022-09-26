Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian

click to enlarge Adobe

Brevard County:

Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian.The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida.To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents. Take a look at the locations open today below.2500 Parkway Drive, Melbourne8 a.m. to 6 p.m.577 Hall Road, Merritt Island8 a.m. to 6 p.m.250 Community College Parkway SE, Palm Bay8 a.m. to 6 p.m.2300 Truman Scarborough Way, Titusville8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City of Titusville Public Works

385 N Singleton Ave, Titusville

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Osceola County:

1211 Shakerag Road, Kissimmee8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Seminole County:



2200 North Street, Altamonte Springs



8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Red Bug Lake Park

3600 Red Bug Lake Road, Casselberry

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



1725 Lockwood Blvd, Oviedo7 a.m. to 3 p.m, Monday and Tuesday

Volusia County:



Daytona Beach8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Festival Park

191 Howland Boulevard, Deltona

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Sports Complex Stadium

2335 Sunset Drive, New Smyrna Beach

9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.



