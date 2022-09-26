ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian

By on Mon, Sep 26, 2022

click to enlarge Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian
Adobe

Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian.

The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida.

To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents. Take a look at the locations open today below.


Brevard County:


Wickham Park
2500 Parkway Drive, Melbourne
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mitchell Ellington Park
577 Hall Road, Merritt Island
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

EFSC-Palm Bay
 250 Community College Parkway SE, Palm Bay
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chain of Lakes
2300 Truman Scarborough Way, Titusville
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City of Titusville Public Works
385 N Singleton Ave, Titusville
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Osceola County:

Osceola Heritage Park
1211 Shakerag Road, Kissimmee
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Seminole County:

Softball Complex
2200 North Street, Altamonte Springs
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.


Red Bug Lake Park
3600 Red Bug Lake Road, Casselberry
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.


Evans Street Public Works Compound
1725 Lockwood Blvd, Oviedo
7 a.m. to 3 p.m, Monday and Tuesday

Volusia County:

Orange & Jean Street
Daytona Beach
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Festival Park
191 Howland Boulevard, Deltona
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sports Complex Stadium
2335 Sunset Drive, New Smyrna Beach
9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

