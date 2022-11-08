ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Celebrate 100 years of the Orange County Library System in 2023

By on Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 1:20 pm

It's time to wish the Orange County Library System a happy 100th birthday.

The OCLS public library network is set to celebrate a century of service to Central Floridians in January.

The 100 Year Celebration kicks off on Jan. 7, 2023 at the Orlando Public Library downtown. From 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees will be able to take part in a wide variety of activities, including family story time, an escape room game, a mocktail event and an improv show. The event will also feature a performance by the Z Street Speakeasy Band.

OCLS will continue to hold events throughout the year at all library branches to spotlight this momentous milestone. The main library downtown will host a number of speakers and presentations as well, inclueing the just-confirmed author and Top Chef contestant Kwame Onwuachi in February.

OCLS gave Orange County residents a little gift back in mid-October, when all libraries suspended overdue fines permanently and wiped out fines retroactively on library accounts.

Additional speakers and event series will be announced at a later time. More information can be found on the OCLS website.

