Celebrate 100 years of the Orange County Library System in 2023

It's time to wish the Orange County Library System a happy 100th birthday.



The OCLS public library network is set to celebrate a century of service to Central Floridians in January.



The 100 Year Celebration kicks off on Jan. 7, 2023 at the Orlando Public Library downtown. From 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees will be able to take part in a wide variety of activities, including family story time, an escape room game, a mocktail event and an improv show. The event will also feature a performance by the Z Street Speakeasy Band.



OCLS will continue to hold events throughout the year at all library branches to spotlight this momentous milestone. The main library downtown will host a number of speakers and presentations as well, inclueing the just-confirmed author and Top Chef contestant Kwame Onwuachi in February.



OCLS gave Orange County residents a little gift back in mid-October, when all libraries suspended overdue fines permanently and wiped out fines retroactively on library accounts.



Additional speakers and event series will be announced at a later time. More information can be found on the OCLS website.