A new Casselberry art gallery will open in May

Work has officially started on the $3.7 million project for Casselberry’s new art gallery.

This new gallery will be next to the 20-year-old Art House and across the street from the recently built Sculpture House. Located on the quiet and quaint Quail Pond Circle, the city hopes the project will amplify the growing art scene in the community when it's completed in May.



The funding for this project was secured when Casselberry voters approved an increase in their property taxes over the next 20 years to pay for improving the city’s park.

Art connoisseurs will have 3,000 square feet of new gallery space to explore. The scenery of the park and nearby Lake Concord will also be on display as the large glass windows of the building are meant to expose the natural beauty.



“We’ve learned over the two decades that the visual arts are a cultural, social, and economic value to the community,” Linda Moore, the city’s recreation manager said in a press release. “Displaying public art that is freely accessible in the different venues at Lake Concord Park gives the city a unique identity and stronger sense of place.”