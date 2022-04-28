VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Casey Anthony hopes to tell her side of the story in new documentary, according to reports

By on Thu, Apr 28, 2022 at 11:17 am

Infamous Orlando area mom Casey Anthony is hoping to tell her side of the story that made her a household name in a new documentary.

At least, that's the word from People. The gossip magazine spoke with an anonymous source close to the tried-and-exonerated Anthony, who said the former Central Floridian is ready to share what it was like at the center of a media circus.

"She's waited almost 14 years to really talk deeply about her experience," the source said. "She's now getting ready to tell her truth. She feels like it's time."

Anthony has kept a relatively low profile in the years since she was cleared in the murder of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee. The toddler's disappearance led to a nationwide search and the eventual, grim discovery of remains near Anthony's home. Her trial became a nationwide phenomenon and she understandably shirked the spotlight once it concluded. Anthony's associate said she wants to counter some of the information that has been shared about her while she stayed silent.

Since she got out of jail, she's kept to herself and people are always talking shit about her," the friend shared. "Every few months, a story about what she's doing is published, and [the media] just say whatever you want to say. But now she feels like it's time for her to set the record straight and say what she needs to say. She wants her voice to be heard."

Related
Casey Anthony booking photo, 2008

Get ready for a movie about accused baby-killer Casey Anthony


Anthony's last public interview was notably standoffish. She maintained her innocence and said that she understood why people viewed her negatively after being fed wave after wave of overheated media coverage.

"Based off what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do," she said."I didn't do what I was accused of, but I fought for three years...Not just for me, but for my daughter."





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This Mission-style Sanford home stands out at $340K

This Mission-style Sanford home stands out at $340K
This Longwood home comes with access to a private spring for $575K

This Longwood home comes with access to a private spring for $575K
Mid-century gem south of downtown Orlando hits the market for $525K

Mid-century gem south of downtown Orlando hits the market for $525K
Windermere mansion with ties to former Orlando City owner Fl&aacute;vio Augusto da Silva is for sale

Windermere mansion once owned by Orlando City ex-owner Flávio Augusto da Silva sells for $5 million

News Slideshows

This Mission-style Sanford home stands out at $340K

This Mission-style Sanford home stands out at $340K
This Longwood home comes with access to a private spring for $575K

This Longwood home comes with access to a private spring for $575K
Mid-century gem south of downtown Orlando hits the market for $525K

Mid-century gem south of downtown Orlando hits the market for $525K
Windermere mansion with ties to former Orlando City owner Fl&aacute;vio Augusto da Silva is for sale

Windermere mansion once owned by Orlando City ex-owner Flávio Augusto da Silva sells for $5 million

News Slideshows

This Mission-style Sanford home stands out at $340K

This Mission-style Sanford home stands out at $340K
This Longwood home comes with access to a private spring for $575K

This Longwood home comes with access to a private spring for $575K
Mid-century gem south of downtown Orlando hits the market for $525K

Mid-century gem south of downtown Orlando hits the market for $525K
Windermere mansion with ties to former Orlando City owner Fl&aacute;vio Augusto da Silva is for sale

Windermere mansion once owned by Orlando City ex-owner Flávio Augusto da Silva sells for $5 million

Trending

Terrifying infrared video shows gators roaring in South Florida preserve

By Alex Galbraith

Terrifying infrared video shows gators roaring in South Florida preserve

Disney says Florida can't dissolve special district without first paying off its outstanding debt

By Alex Galbraith

Disney says Florida can't dissolve special district without first paying off its outstanding debt

Kissimmee vacation home salesman charged with taking part in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

By Alex Galbraith

Footage purporting to show Matthew Montalvo.

Florida man attempts to bar Holy Bible from schools under Republicans' recently passed law opening school books to scrutiny

By Alex Galbraith

Florida man attempts to bar Holy Bible from schools under Republicans' recently passed law opening school books to scrutiny

Also in News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes changes for solar energy users

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes changes for solar energy users

Florida man attempts to bar Holy Bible from schools under Republicans' recently passed law opening school books to scrutiny

By Alex Galbraith

Florida man attempts to bar Holy Bible from schools under Republicans' recently passed law opening school books to scrutiny

Kissimmee vacation home salesman charged with taking part in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

By Alex Galbraith

Footage purporting to show Matthew Montalvo.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls special legislative session over state's property insurance woes

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls special legislative session over state's property insurance woes
More

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us