Busch Gardens Tampa closes early Tuesday as Idalia approaches Florida

Photo via Busch Gardens Tampa Bay/Facebook
Disappointing news for maniacs hoping to ride a rollercoaster during a hurricane.
This morning, Busch Gardens Tampa announced on social media it has enacted its "Named Storm Policy" and will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, and remain closed through Wednesday, Aug. 30.
As of now, the park plans to reopen Thursday.
The early closure comes as Hurricane Idalia barrels towards Florida's Gulf coast and is projected to become a major storm before making landfall early Wednesday morning.
Across Central Florida, other major theme parks remain open. Both Universal Orlando
resorts and Disney World
said they are monitoring Idalia, but the parks are fully operational. Sanford's Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, however, will also close at noon Tuesday, Aug. 29.
