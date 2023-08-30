Brightline's official Orlando debut delayed again

click to enlarge
Photo via Brightline/Facebook
Brightline has pushed its service to Orlando once again, the company announced Wednesday.
Orlando service is delayed through Sept. 21. Brightline announced earlier this month it would delay service, which was set to begin Labor Day Weekend.
Brightline is offering refunds for trips booked between Orlando and South Florida for Sept. 7 through 21. Passengers who had trips booked during those days will also receive a premium trip voucher for use at a different date and a discount offer to use with rental car company Avis.
Brightline released a statement
saying it has "added a few more days to our work schedule to complete the final stages of certification and testing."
