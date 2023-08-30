Brightline's official Orlando debut delayed again

The Orlando station was previously set to begin rides Labor Day Weekend

By on Wed, Aug 30, 2023 at 2:11 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Brightline's official Orlando debut delayed again
Photo via Brightline/Facebook
Brightline has pushed its service to Orlando once again, the company announced Wednesday.

Orlando service is delayed through Sept. 21. Brightline announced earlier this month it would delay service, which was set to begin Labor Day Weekend.

Brightline is offering refunds for trips booked between Orlando and South Florida for Sept. 7 through 21. Passengers who had trips booked during those days will also receive a premium trip voucher for use at a different date and a discount offer to use with rental car company Avis.

Brightline released a statement saying it has "added a few more days to our work schedule to complete the final stages of certification and testing."

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Central Florida school districts, including Orange, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, close ahead of Idalia

By Chloe Greenberg

Central Florida school districts, including Orange, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, close ahead of Idalia

Here's where to find sandbags, shelters, closing info and more in Central Florida ahead of looming Idalia

By Chloe Greenberg

Here's where to find sandbags, shelters, closing info and more in Central Florida ahead of looming Idalia

Disney district firefighters who supported DeSantis' takeover now criticize move to eliminate perks

By Jim Turner, NSF

Disney district firefighters who supported DeSantis' takeover now criticize move to eliminate perks

Legoland offers hotel discounts for Floridians evacuating due to Idalia

By Chloe Greenberg

Legoland offers hotel discounts for Floridians evacuating due to Idalia

Also in News

Florida officials warn of 'historic flooding' amid Hurricane Idalia

By Jim Saunders and Mike Exline and News Service of Florida

Florida officials warn of 'historic flooding' amid Hurricane Idalia

Money in federal Disaster Relief Fund will be available to help after Idalia, feds say

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Money in federal Disaster Relief Fund will be available to help after Idalia, feds say

Historic Florida fishing village prepares for historic hurricane surge

By Sandra McDonald, Fresh Take Florida

Jason Knott, Cedar Key Postmaster of 13 years, works to secure the post office as Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida's Gulf Coast Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

Florida evacuates 4,000 prisoners from 35 facilities ahead of Hurricane Idalia

By Silas Morgan, Fresh Take Florida

Florida evacuates 4,000 prisoners from 35 facilities ahead of Hurricane Idalia
More

Digital Issue

August 30, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us