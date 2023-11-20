Brightline offers up 'Bright Friday' discounts on high-speed rail travel between Orlando and south Florida

click to enlarge Photo via Brightline/Facebook Brightline is offering some Black Friday discounts on new routes from Orlando to South Florida

Black Friday might be a little brighter with some new deals from Brightline.

The high-speed rail line is offering up a “Bright Friday” [get it?] promotion running through Monday, Nov. 27, with discounts on fares for their new Orlando to South Florida routes.



These deals includes trips between Orlando and Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and more — usually hovering near the $80 range.



Discounted fares include one-way adult tickets starting at $59 on routes between Orlando and South Florida, and childrens fares slashed by 50%.

Additionally, through Dec. 15, travelers between Orlando and West Palm Beach will receive 50% off regular fares, and riders can get $50 off all premium fares.