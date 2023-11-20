Brightline offers up 'Bright Friday' discounts on high-speed rail travel between Orlando and south Florida

For more info on these end-of-the-year promotions, visit Brightline.

By on Mon, Nov 20, 2023 at 4:04 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Brightline is offering some Black Friday discounts on new routes from Orlando to South Florida - Photo via Brightline/Facebook
Photo via Brightline/Facebook
Brightline is offering some Black Friday discounts on new routes from Orlando to South Florida

Black Friday might be a little brighter with some new deals from Brightline. 

The high-speed rail line is offering up a  “Bright Friday” [get it?] promotion running through Monday, Nov. 27, with discounts on fares for their new Orlando to South Florida routes.

These deals includes trips between Orlando and Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and more — usually hovering near the $80 range.

Discounted fares include one-way adult tickets starting at $59 on routes between Orlando and South Florida, and childrens fares slashed by 50%.

Additionally, through Dec. 15, travelers between Orlando and West Palm Beach will receive 50% off regular fares, and riders can get $50 off all premium fares.   

For more info on these "Bright Friday" promotions, visit Brightline's website.

Related
Brightline offers new special pass for rides from Orlando to South Florida

Brightline offers new special pass for rides from Orlando to South Florida: The pass eliminates peak fares in order to offer frequent riders consistent costs


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Pro-Palestinian student group at University of Florida sues DeSantis to block shutdown orders

By Claire Grunewald, Fresh Take Florida

A girl wrapped in a Palestinian flag stands on a bollard as protestors advocating for the end of the siege on Gaza gather on the corner of University Avenue and 13th Street at the University of Florida in Gainesville on Oct. 25, 2023.

Hearing slated in Disney battle with Gov. DeSantis for next month

By News Service of Florida

Hearing slated in Disney battle with Gov. DeSantis for next month

Florida GOP widens registration gap over Democrats by 680,000 voters

By News Service of Florida

Florida GOP widens registration gap over Democrats by 680,000 voters

Plaza Live turns 60 years old as it undergoes a $10 million renovation

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Plaza Live turns 60 years old as it undergoes a $10 million renovation

Also in News

Florida GOP widens registration gap over Democrats by 680,000 voters

By News Service of Florida

Florida GOP widens registration gap over Democrats by 680,000 voters

Pro-Palestinian student group at University of Florida sues DeSantis to block shutdown orders

By Claire Grunewald, Fresh Take Florida

A girl wrapped in a Palestinian flag stands on a bollard as protestors advocating for the end of the siege on Gaza gather on the corner of University Avenue and 13th Street at the University of Florida in Gainesville on Oct. 25, 2023.

New Florida bill would ban smoking, vaping at state parks

By News Service of Florida

Wekiwa Springs State Park, Apopka.

U.S. Supreme Court won't allow Florida to enforce new law targeting drag shows

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

U.S. Supreme Court won't allow Florida to enforce new law targeting drag shows
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us