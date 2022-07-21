VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Brawl breaks out in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday [VIDEO]

By on Thu, Jul 21, 2022 at 10:41 am


A brawl broke out inside Walt Disney World this week, as two families took turns exchanging blows in front of Peter Pan's Flight.

Video of the fight rapidly spread on social media, it shows an ongoing fight between two families. One group is wearing matching outfits and appears to be at the park to celebrate a young child's birthday.

Guests, Disney employees and members of each family attempt multiple times to separate the brawlers. One clear section shows a man being pulled away and released. He calmly walks up to a woman looking the other direction and  punches her in the face.

A parkgoer who witnessed the fight told Fox 35 that it took several minutes for security to respond to the fight.

"I do not know what prompted this altercation. We came upon it, and it appeared as though it took about two minutes for two security personnel to arrive. Deputies arrived probably about five minutes after that," they said.

Walt Disney World News Today posted an interview with an anonymous source that they claimed was a member of one of the groups involved. According to that report, the fight broke out after a confrontation in the line for Mickey's PhilharMagic.

Orlando Weekly  has reached out to the Orange County Sheriff's Office and will update this story when more information becomes available. 

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
