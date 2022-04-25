VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Bodycam footage shows Orange County deputy climbing balcony to save infant in Orlando apartment fire

Mon, Apr 25, 2022


A harrowing video shows an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy climbing balconies to save an infant from a raging apartment fire in  Orlando over the weekend.

In the clip, Deputy  William Puzynski can be seen scaling the exterior of the Isles at East Millenia complex to reach a family on the third floor.  He balances on the railing of the second-floor balcony to reach up for the 1-year-old, being passed down by family members. He then hands the baby to waiting deputies on the ground.

OCSO shared the chain of events that led to the video in a Facebook post.

"As [deputies] were getting other residents out of their apartments, they observed a baby and a mother on a third floor balcony with flames coming from the apartment," they said. "Due to the imminent danger, Deputy William Puzynski began to climb the outside balconies in order to get to the baby on the third floor."

The whole exchange was captured by Puznyski's bodycam, which was attached to a vest that he dropped on the ground before climbing. The adults in the apartment were rescued by Orange County firefighters, who were able to get a ladder up to the balcony. Three people were injured in the fire, which currently has no known cause.

The fire directly impacted 12 units in the building. 24 total units were effected by the blaze, according to reports from Orange County Fire Rescue.

Photos shared to Twitter show the terrifying aftermath of the fire. The cause is currently under investigation by the state fire marshal.





