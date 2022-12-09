Black religious leaders come together for national summit in Orlando next week

Photo courtesy CNBC The Conference of National Black Churches will be convening in Orlando this month

The Conference of National Black Churches is set to host a three-day-long ecumenical convention at the Rosen Centre Hotel on International Drive from Dec. 13-15. The assembled leaders will discuss issues facing the Black community and ongoing work to improve the daily lives of those in their communities.

The annual conference invites top religious leaders, activists and lawmakers from around the country, and this year's summit will focus on the disastrous effects of COVID-19 and the institutional crisis of systematic racism.



The convention will also include discussions on physical and mental health, race-related violence, gun violence voter education and social justice.



Featured guests this year include U.S. Congressman James Clyburn and civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, who has previously represented the families of George Floyd and Trayvon Martin. Rev. Al Sharpton, Dr. Ralph West and Women's March organizer Tamika Mallory will also be in attendance.



“In these moments when democracy is under fire and civil rights are at risk of getting rolled back, we must provide a unified front,” said Sharpton, the founder and president of the National Action Network, in a press statement. “This Consultation will bring together leaders across faiths, across professions, and across this nation to galvanize behind creating a more perfect union."



The CNBC is also joining the Black Men's Prostate Health Initiative to promote and provide prostate cancer health screenings. The joint partnership will help promote early detection of prostate cancer. Black men have an increased risk of developing prostate cancer, being 1.7 times more likely to be diagnosed.



The CNBC is also hosting a health fair available to attendees, offering vaccines, food, drinks and entertainment. The health fair will happen at New Covenant Baptist Church on Dec. 11.



Both in-person and virtual registration for the summit can be done through the CNBC's website.