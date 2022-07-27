Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Walt Disney World reopens at the end of August with gender-inclusive titles for cast members

After being closed for over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney's masters in royal transformation Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will reopen on Aug. 25 in both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park.
The reopened Cinderella experience will look a bit different than it did in the past. The new BBB will allow men to work in the boutique for the first time.
Before the shutdowns, cast members at the boutique were known as "Fairy Godmothers in Training."
However, in an effort to be more inclusive, they will will now be referred to as "Fairy Godmother's Apprentices."
The new title has been added to the Walt Disney World and Disneyland websites, along with the following statement.
"With the wave of a magic wand—plus a few hands-on tricks of the
trade—our Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices will pamper and primp your child
until they look storybook stunning," Disney wrote.
This is not the first time Disney attempts to create a more inclusive environment for guests and cast. Last year, Walt Disney World removed the "ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls" greeting from fireworks at Magic Kingdom. Now, they say : "Good evening, dreamers of all ages."
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique offers an experience for children that includes hair styling, nail polish, and outfits that will leave them feeling magical. Online bookings will be available in early August. For more information visit the website
.