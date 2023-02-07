Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation awards grant to Orlando voting-rights group Equal Ground

Photo courtesy Beyoncé/Facebook
Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation awards a grant to local organization Equal Ground
Orlando voting-rights group Equal Ground
is one of the Central Florida organizations recently awarded grants from pop star Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation.
Equal Ground broke the news earlier this week on Instagram
, shouting out both BeyGOOD and the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida for making it possible for the organization to receive the grant.
Beyoncé's BeyGOOD is a charitable foundation that aids nonprofit groups working in marginalized communities, and provides scholarships and grants to students and businesses in those same communities. The foundation awarded 100 grants in the Central Florida area alone.
Equal Ground, based in Orlando, works to provide information to and advocate for the rights of Black voters locally.
