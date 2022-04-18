VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Best of Orlando 2022 nominations are now open!

By on Mon, Apr 18, 2022 at 4:59 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO BY LEGO EXPLORE ORLANDO
Photo by Lego Explore Orlando

We know you can get tired of hearing us talk.

All we do is blather on and on about the best new restaurants, the coolest new performances and the most-interesting music for a hefty price of free.

"When are they going to ask me what I think?" you say, fully unwilling to write a letter to our overworked editors.

You're in luck! It's that magical time of the year, our own annual Going to the People. We're digitally scattering to all the far flung corners of metro Orlando to hear what you have to say. That's right: our nominations for Best of Orlando ® 2022 are now open!

We're seeking suggestions for the best Orlando has to offer on a wider range of stores, venues, culture bearers and restaurants than ever before this year.  Give us your favorite dog groomers, rock gods and bartenders. Tell us about your favorite boutiques and ice creams. We're all ears!

Just head to vote.orlandoweekly.com and write-in your absolute favorites. We'll compile the top vote getters into a ballot to be voted on later this year. The bar, restaurant, record store or crystal shop you love can't make it onto the ballot for best of Orlando if you don't support them now! 

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend
Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban
This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend
Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban
This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend
Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban
This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

Trending

Florida Department of Education rejects nearly three-quarters of proposed elementary school math textbooks under revised state standards

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Department of Education rejects nearly three-quarters of proposed elementary school math textbooks under revised state standards

Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting plans would cut Florida's Black representation in half

By Trimmel Gomes, Florida News Connection

Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting plans would cut Florida's Black representation in half

Trio of Orlando bars lose appeal over Orange County COVID-19 restrictions

By Alex Galbraith

Trio of Orlando bars lose appeal over Orange County COVID-19 restrictions

Video shows massive alligator visiting Venice on Easter morning

By Colin Wolf

Video shows massive alligator visiting Venice on Easter morning

Also in News

Video shows massive alligator visiting Venice on Easter morning

By Colin Wolf

Video shows massive alligator visiting Venice on Easter morning

Florida Department of Education rejects nearly three-quarters of proposed elementary school math textbooks under revised state standards

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Department of Education rejects nearly three-quarters of proposed elementary school math textbooks under revised state standards

Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting plans would cut Florida's Black representation in half

By Trimmel Gomes, Florida News Connection

Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting plans would cut Florida's Black representation in half

Two retirees in The Villages confess to voting twice in 2020 presidential elections

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

Two retirees in The Villages confess to voting twice in 2020 presidential elections
More

Digital Issue

April 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us