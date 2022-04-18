Best of Orlando 2022 nominations are now open!

click to enlarge
Photo by Lego Explore Orlando
We know you can get tired of hearing us talk.
All we do is blather on and on about the best new restaurants, the coolest new performances and the most-interesting music for a hefty price of free.
"When are they going to ask me what I think?" you say, fully unwilling to write a letter to our overworked editors.
You're in luck! It's that magical time of the year, our own annual Going to the People. We're digitally scattering to all the far flung corners of metro Orlando to hear what you have to say. That's right: our nominations for Best of Orlando ® 2022 are now open
!
We're seeking suggestions for the best Orlando has to offer on a wider range of stores, venues, culture bearers and restaurants than ever before this year. Give us your favorite dog groomers, rock gods and bartenders. Tell us about your favorite boutiques and ice creams. We're all ears!
Just head to vote.orlandoweekly.com
and write-in your absolute favorites. We'll compile the top vote getters into a ballot to be voted on later this year. The bar, restaurant, record store or crystal shop you love can't make it onto the ballot for best of Orlando if you don't support them now!