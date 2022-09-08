ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Beauty and the Beast-themed pop-up to take over downtown Orlando's Oliv Bar

By on Thu, Sep 8, 2022 at 11:40 am

click to enlarge Beauty and the Beast-themed pop-up to take over downtown Orlando's Oliv Bar
Beauty And The Beast Bar/Instagram

In a tale as old as time, yet another pop-up operator is looking for new and exciting ways to sell an experience to Orlando Disney adults.

The planned Beauty and the Beast bar pop-up will turn downtown's Oliv Bar into an immersive theater space and cocktail lounge acting out the age-old fairy tale (for legal reasons, in no way affiliated with the famous cartoon). The 90-minute show appears to be part theme night, part play and part escape room, as guests will be asked to solve riddles to help break the curse at the center of the story.

"The Beauty and the Beast Cocktail Experience" will take over Oliv Bar for select nights starting at the end of November and running all the way through February. It's operated by Viral Ventures, a group that puts on similar pop-ups all over the world. They've previously taken on Alice in Wonderland, old Hollywood, Legos and the sport of curling in other pop-up bars.

Tickets for the Beauty bar start at $47 per person.

Slideshow

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled
45 slides
Click to View 45 slides

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy
New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million
Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters
Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

News Slideshows

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy
New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million
Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters
Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

News Slideshows

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy
New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million
Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters
Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

Trending

Florida woman spots alligator strapped to SUV on I-95

By Colin Wolf

Florida woman spots alligator strapped to SUV on I-95

The rarest snake in North America was found dead in Florida after choking on a centipede

By Colin Wolf

The rarest snake in North America was found dead in Florida after choking on a centipede

Florida man survived in woods for three days after being attacked by alligator

By Alex Galbraith

Florida man survived in woods for three days after being attacked by alligator

Florida Medicaid agency sued over rule blocking transgender healthcare coverage

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Medicaid agency sued over rule blocking transgender healthcare coverage

Also in News

Florida Board of Medicine to consider barring gender-affirming care for minors

By News Service of Florida

Florida Board of Medicine to consider barring gender-affirming care for minors

Democratic Gov. Candidate Charlie Crist criticizes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over property insurance crisis

By News Service of Florida

Democratic Gov. Candidate Charlie Crist criticizes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over property insurance crisis

The rarest snake in North America was found dead in Florida after choking on a centipede

By Colin Wolf

The rarest snake in North America was found dead in Florida after choking on a centipede

Florida Medicaid agency sued over rule blocking transgender healthcare coverage

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Medicaid agency sued over rule blocking transgender healthcare coverage
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us