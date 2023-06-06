Bear in Lake Eola Park spotted again for third day in a row

FWC is monitoring the bear's activity

By on Tue, Jun 6, 2023 at 3:22 pm

click to enlarge The black bear was first spotted in a tree in the Lake Eola area over the weekend - Ben McMurtry
Ben McMurtry
The black bear was first spotted in a tree in the Lake Eola area over the weekend
A young black bear has been seen in a tree at Lake Eola Park again on Tuesday making for three straight days of sightings, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Wildlife officials are watching the animal and the surrounding area, the FWC reports.

“We ask that people stay away from the area for both the safety of people and the animal. Our staff are in the area to monitor the bear,” Lisa Thompson,  a spokesperson for FWC, said Tuesday afternoon.

Initially, the bear was seen in a tree in Lake Eola Park Sunday. Orlando Police Department officers taped off the area until FWC officials came to keep an eye on the bear. According to officials, the animal left the tree early Monday but was scared away by a bicyclist. It climbed to a different tree near Osphere Grill and Bar, where it lounged for the day.

Some lucky Orlandoans even got the chance to spot the fuzzy beast from its lounging spot.
“At this point, because the animal is higher in the tree, it is unsafe to attempt to dart the bear and we are trying to keep the area quiet and calm for the animal,” Thompson said.

Thompson said bears are more active around this time of the year because juvenile bears are starting to leave their mothers, a process known as dispersing. They can be seen in unexpected areas as they try to find a new home.

The FWC asks that people always give bears space and never approach or feed them. The staff at FWC hope to trap the bear and release it into the Ocala National Forest area. 
Location Details

Lake Eola Park

512 E Washington St., Orlando Downtown

2 articles

