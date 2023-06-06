Bear in Lake Eola Park spotted again for third day in a row

The black bear was first spotted in a tree in the Lake Eola area over the weekend

“We ask that people stay away from the area for both the safety of people and the animal. Our staff are in the area to monitor the bear,” Lisa Thompson, a spokesperson for FWC, said Tuesday afternoon.

Orlando Police Department officers taped off the area until FWC officials came to keep an eye on the bear.

According to officials, the animal left the tree early Monday but was scared away by a bicyclist. It climbed to a different tree near Osphere Grill and Bar, where it lounged for the day.

phere Grill and Bar, where it lounged for the day.



Some lucky Orlandoans even got the chance to spot the fuzzy beast from its lounging spot.



Had a drink over at Osphere with Mr Bear at Lake Eola



— Sam Gallaher (@samwell224) June 5, 2023




