Basement, Treehouse bar owner’s COVID-19 compensation case shut down by U.S. Supreme Court

By on Tue, Feb 28, 2023 at 9:58 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Basement, Treehouse bar owner’s COVID-19 compensation case shut down by U.S. Supreme Court
The Basement/Facebook

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up arguments by Orlando bars that they should receive compensation because of government-ordered shutdowns early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court, as is common, did not explain the decision. But justices effectively let stand a ruling by the state’s 5th District Court of Appeal that rejected arguments the shutdowns amounted to what is known as “inverse condemnation.”

The Florida Supreme Court also declined to take up the dispute in October. Orlando Bar Group LLC, which does business as The Basement bar, The Attic bar and The Treehouse bar, and other bar owners filed the lawsuit against the state and Orange County.

The bars argued that the COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 were arbitrary and amounted to an unconstitutional taking of property rights, entitling them to compensation for damages.

But Orange County Circuit Judge John Jordan and the appeals court rejected the arguments. In a petition filed in January at the U.S. Supreme Court, the bars pointed, in part, to the fact that restaurants had been able to continue operating while bars were shut down to try to prevent spread of the virus.

“The temporary shutting down of businesses for more than a few weeks without any due process, for the perceived public good, requires that the public bear the burden of such shutdowns,” the petition said.

“If due process is not given to businesses alleged to be a public nuisance as transmitting COVID-19, while other similar businesses are permitted to operate, there is an arbitrary application of police powers for which the public must bear the burden of shutting them down.”


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

DeSantis gives control of Reedy Creek to state, with a handpicked board of Republicans including one of his largest donors

By Chloe Greenberg

DeSantis gives control of Reedy Creek to state, with a handpicked board of Republicans including one of his largest donors

Florida House Speaker backs Gov. DeSantis’ efforts to reduce news media protections

By News Service of Florida

Florida House Speaker backs Gov. DeSantis’ efforts to reduce news media protections

Orlando state representative files legislation that would codify the right to abortion access in state law

By McKenna Schueler

Florida State Rep. Rita Harris speaking at an abortion rights rally in Jan. 2023.

New College of Florida’s new board wants to abolish diversity, equity and inclusion efforts

By News Service of Florida

New College of Florida’s new board wants to abolish diversity, equity and inclusion efforts

Also in News

Charges filed against man caught beating shark with hammer on Florida beach last year

By Chloe Greenberg

Charges filed against man caught beating shark with hammer on Florida beach last year

Orlando schoolkids work with World Wildlife Fund on easy solutions to combat food waste

By Trimmel Gomes, Florida News Connection

Orlando schoolkids work with World Wildlife Fund on easy solutions to combat food waste

Op-ed: ‘The breathing room America needs is student loan debt forgiveness’

By Karoll Marroni

Karoll Marroni, left, works with Poder Latinx, a civic and social justice nonprofit organization advocating for the Latinx community.

Winter Park is looking for your input in naming a new city park

By Reina Nieves

Conceptual rendering of the new Park to open early 2024.
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us