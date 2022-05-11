VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

'Bans Off Our Bodies' abortion rights rallies set to happen in Orlando and around the country this weekend

By on Wed, May 11, 2022 at 11:17 am

click to enlarge Bans Off My Body Rally 2021 - PHOTO BY MATT KELLER LEHMAN
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Bans Off My Body Rally 2021

Abortion rights advocates are hosting a Bans Off Our Bodies rally this weekend in Orlando as part of actions and rallies all around the country.

Bans Off Our Bodies is set for this Saturday, May 14, at 6 p.m. at a location to be announced — though in all likelihood it will be in or around the downtown Orlando area. The rally will be held in tandem with rallies around Florida and the country, including Tampa, Tallahassee and Washington, D.C.

The event is organized by Planned Parenthood of SW & Central Florida and People Power for Florida, in tandem with other local organizations. This weekend's Bans Off Our Bodies follows other rallies held in the immediate wake of a leaked Supreme Court leaked draft majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

If you plan to attend, please RSVP here through Mobilize U.S. The location will be announced closer to the event day.



News Slideshows

This 1920s Tudor in College Park nestled between two lakes is on sale for $2.1 million

This 1920s Tudor in College Park nestled between two lakes is on sale for $2.1 million
Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price
Not pictured: a Space X rocket.

SpaceX's 'Space Jellyfish' launch phenomenon inspires breathtaking photos, videos
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

