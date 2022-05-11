'Bans Off Our Bodies' abortion rights rallies set to happen in Orlando and around the country this weekend

Abortion rights advocates are hosting a Bans Off Our Bodies rally this weekend in Orlando as part of actions and rallies all around the country.
Bans Off Our Bodies is set for this Saturday, May 14, at 6 p.m. at a location to be announced — though in all likelihood it will be in or around the downtown Orlando area. The rally will be held in tandem with rallies around Florida and the country, including Tampa, Tallahassee and Washington, D.C.
The event is organized by Planned Parenthood of SW & Central Florida and People Power for Florida, in tandem with other local organizations. This weekend's Bans Off Our Bodies follows other rallies held in the immediate wake of a leaked Supreme Court leaked draft majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.
If you plan to attend, please RSVP here through Mobilize U.S. The location will be announced closer to the event day.
When abortion rights are under attack, what do we do?— Florida Planned Parenthood Action (@FAPPA) May 10, 2022
Show up, fight back! #BansOffOurBodies
Find an event near you: https://t.co/ZfoShjBqAI pic.twitter.com/fx1C7b2kH7
