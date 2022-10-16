Banksy-inspired art exhibit 'Banksyland' makes it way to Orlando this fall

click to enlarge
Photo via Banksy / Official website
The Banksy-inspired exhibit 'Banksyland' is coming to Orlando this fall from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13. The exhibit will display the works of the artist, Banksy, from replica installations to original and unseen works.
An all-new art exhibit inspired by artwork from world-renowned and anonymous graffiti artist Banksy is coming to Orlando on Nov. 11 - 13. The art installation 'Banksyland' will display authentic and replicated work from the artist that will analyze the mystique and cultural impact made by Banksy.
The exhibit will feature more than 80 pieces of work from the artist himself. The installation will include original studio works, never before seen pieces and salvaged street art displays. Banksyland will include an array of salvaged street pieces found from steel or concrete, including his famous 'Rat' graffitis.
The installation will also contain signed and authenticated editions of Banksy's most iconic paintings. Art pieces such as 'Smiling Copper', 'Love is in the Air', 'Girl with Balloon' and 'Happy Chopper' are just a few among the many. The art showcase will include original editions from displays of Dismaland, Gross Domestic Product and Walled off Hotel Exhibitions as well.
click to enlarge
Photo via Banksy / Official website
Banksyland, the first-ever art exhibit of its kind coming to Orlando, will feature more than 80 pieces and art installations of the graffiti artist, Banksy. The art display will feature iconic pieces such as 'Love is in the Air', 'Girl with Balloon' and much more.
The exhibit is an unauthorized show of Banksy's art, which he does not endorse. However, the art installation intends to bring Banksy's work from private collections to the world view and across different locations, where audiences may not have the chance to witness his work in real time.
The current multimedia art exhibition is on tour for the year, with multiple sold-out shows. The tour began in Portland, Oregon in April of this year.
In a matter that is most true to Bansky, the location of the art exhibit has yet to be released. However, ticket buyers will receive the event location in the Downtown Orlando area one to two weeks before the exhibit's date.
General admission tickets are priced between $29 with VIP experience tickets being $59. Student admission tickets are $22, with the use of a valid ID at the show's entry.
Tickets can be found here
.