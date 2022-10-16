ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Banksy-inspired art exhibit 'Banksyland' makes it way to Orlando this fall

Immerse yourself in the artistic mind and world of Banksy in an all new exhibition

By on Sun, Oct 16, 2022 at 3:30 pm

click to enlarge The Banksy-inspired exhibit 'Banksyland' is coming to Orlando this fall from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13. The exhibit will display the works of the artist, Banksy, from replica installations to original and unseen works. - Photo via Banksy / Official website
Photo via Banksy / Official website
The Banksy-inspired exhibit 'Banksyland' is coming to Orlando this fall from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13. The exhibit will display the works of the artist, Banksy, from replica installations to original and unseen works.

An all-new art exhibit inspired by artwork from world-renowned and anonymous graffiti artist Banksy is coming to Orlando on Nov. 11 - 13. The art installation 'Banksyland' will display authentic and replicated work from the artist that will analyze the mystique and cultural impact made by Banksy.

The exhibit will feature more than 80 pieces of work from the artist himself.  The installation will include original studio works, never before seen pieces and salvaged street art displays. Banksyland will include an array of salvaged street pieces found from steel or concrete, including his famous 'Rat' graffitis.

The installation will also contain signed and authenticated editions of Banksy's most iconic paintings. Art pieces such as 'Smiling Copper', 'Love is in the Air', 'Girl with Balloon' and 'Happy Chopper' are just a few among the many. The art showcase will include original editions from displays of Dismaland, Gross Domestic Product and Walled off Hotel Exhibitions as well.

click to enlarge Banksyland, the first-ever art exhibit of its kind coming to Orlando, will feature more than 80 pieces and art installations of the graffiti artist, Banksy. The art display will feature iconic pieces such as 'Love is in the Air', 'Girl with Balloon' and much more. - Photo via Banksy / Official website
Photo via Banksy / Official website
Banksyland, the first-ever art exhibit of its kind coming to Orlando, will feature more than 80 pieces and art installations of the graffiti artist, Banksy. The art display will feature iconic pieces such as 'Love is in the Air', 'Girl with Balloon' and much more.

The exhibit is an unauthorized show of Banksy's art, which he does not endorse. However, the art installation intends to bring Banksy's work from private collections to the world view and across different locations, where audiences may not have the chance to witness his work in real time.

The current multimedia art exhibition is on tour for the year, with multiple sold-out shows. The tour began in Portland, Oregon in April of this year.

In a matter that is most true to Bansky, the location of the art exhibit has yet to be released. However, ticket buyers will receive the event location in the Downtown Orlando area one to two weeks before the exhibit's date.

General admission tickets are priced between $29 with VIP experience tickets being $59. Student admission tickets are $22, with the use of a valid ID at the show's entry.

Tickets can be found here

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022

Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022
Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty

Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty
Rogers Building This former gentlemen's club is named after one Gordon Rogers. He and his wife seem to have a soft spot for this building as their spirits have been haunting the second floor window and first floor art gallery.

These are the most haunted places in the Orlando area to celebrate Halloween
Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis caught in real-life 'Virgin vs. Chad' photo during Joe Biden's Florida visit

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022

Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022
Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty

Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty
Rogers Building This former gentlemen's club is named after one Gordon Rogers. He and his wife seem to have a soft spot for this building as their spirits have been haunting the second floor window and first floor art gallery.

These are the most haunted places in the Orlando area to celebrate Halloween
Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis caught in real-life 'Virgin vs. Chad' photo during Joe Biden's Florida visit

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022

Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022
Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty

Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty
Rogers Building This former gentlemen's club is named after one Gordon Rogers. He and his wife seem to have a soft spot for this building as their spirits have been haunting the second floor window and first floor art gallery.

These are the most haunted places in the Orlando area to celebrate Halloween
Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis caught in real-life 'Virgin vs. Chad' photo during Joe Biden's Florida visit

Trending

Middle school-aged incest victim was turned away from Florida abortion clinics under 15-week ban

By Alex Galbraith

Middle school-aged incest victim was turned away from Florida abortion clinics under 15-week ban

Orlando Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith reflects on the importance of Pride as celebration and activism

By Eric Tegethoff

Orlando Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith in the Pride Parade in 2021

Post-Hurricane Ian, students who lived in flooded apartments near UCF are still trying to pick up the pieces of their lives

By Eric Tegethoff

Post-Ian damage to The Place at Alafaya

Orlando's Come Out With Pride celebrations feature an incredible lineup of grand marshals and performers

By Matthew Moyer

Michael James Scott

Also in News

Middle school-aged incest victim was turned away from Florida abortion clinics under 15-week ban

By Alex Galbraith

Middle school-aged incest victim was turned away from Florida abortion clinics under 15-week ban

Judge weighs Florida's race-related instruction law amid free speech claim

By News Service of Florida

Judge weighs Florida's race-related instruction law amid free speech claim

Herschel Walker wasn't Senate material even before his latest scandal

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Herschel Walker wasn't Senate material even before his latest scandal

Alligator pulled from surf on Florida beach

By Valerie Galarza

Alligator pulled from surf on Florida beach
More

Digital Issue

October 12, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us