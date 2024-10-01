As mail ballots go out, Florida Democrats get more money from DNC

The Democratic National Committee is making a $400,000 contribution to the state party

By on Tue, Oct 1, 2024 at 10:39 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge As mail ballots go out, Florida Democrats get more money from DNC
Photo via Shutterstock
As supervisors of elections begin mailing out ballots for the 2024 general election this week, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried announced Monday that the party is getting more financial help from national Democratic Party interests.

Whether that can make a difference as the voting is about to begin remains a question, 36 days before Election Day.

The Democratic National Committee is making a $400,000 contribution to the state party to help with organizational infrastructure and “put more boots on the ground to elect Democrats,” Fried said on a Zoom conference call.

“This investment shows the party’s commitment of fighting for Florida,” she said, giving praise to DNC Chair Jamie Harrison for showing confidence in the Democrats’ electoral chances. “Because of his leadership, Democrats all across the country will now have the resources to compete, up and down the ballot.”

Fried noted additional promises of outside help from national Democratic Party-aligned organizations, such as the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s (DSCC) decision last week to make a “multimillion dollar investment” in television advertising for the party’s hopeful for U.S. Senate, former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

The Phoenix asked the DSCC last week exactly how much money they were investing in Mucarsel-Powell and followed up Monday by asking when the ad(s) would begin running. They did not return either request for comment.

The Democratic Campaign Congressional Committee (DCCC) announced last week that they were adding Pinellas County Democratic congressional candidate Whitney Fox to their “red to blue” program, indicating the national party believes Fox is competitive against Republican incumbent Anna Paulina-Luna in Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Fox is the only Democrat from Florida the DCCC has chosen for that program, designed to provide fundraising and organizational assistance to Democrats nationwide trying to flip Republican-held seats. It won’t be easy, as Luna won the district by 8 percentage points in 2022.

Republicans upbeat

Meanwhile, Fried’s counterpoint, Republican Party of Florida Chairman Evan Power, continues to play down the Democrats’ efforts, pointing to the more than 1 million-voter advantage the Republican Party enjoys over the Democrats in registration in the state.

“I think Nikki Fried’s trying to sell a comms strategy to make herself look more powerful,” Power told conservative talk-show radio host Drew Steele on Monday. “But if you look into the numbers — let’s dig into the numbers. We have a million-fifty thousand more registered Republicans. Now’s the time we’re going to have to turn them out. And we are going to turn them out.”

In a separate press release, Power dismissed the outside-Florida money from Democrats attempting to boost Mucarsel-Powell.

“No amount of New York and California farm money will be able to cover for the fact that Mucarsel-Powell is unknown in many of Florida’s counties because she rarely ventures outside of big cities,” he said. “Senator Scott has visited all 67 counties and knows the local leaders Florida voters trust. Florida voters will turn out to reject the failed policies Democrats have forced our nation to endure over the last four years.”

A survey of 808 registered voters in Florida by Public Policy Polling on behalf of Clean and Prosperous America taken on Sept. 25-26 shows Scott with a three-point lead over Mucarsel-Powell, 47%-44%.

The same survey shows Donald Trump with a four-point lead over Kamala Harris in the Sunshine State, 50%-46%.

The survey had a margin of error of +/- 3.5%.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Diane Rado for questions: [email protected]. Follow Florida Phoenix on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Orange County decides to sell property intended for scrapped Pulse Museum project

By McKenna Schueler

Christine Leinonen, mother of Pulse victim Christopher Leinonen, is comforted by survivor Brandon Wolf.

Public sleeping, 'Margaritaville' license plates and nearly three dozen new Florida laws taking effect in October

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Public sleeping, 'Margaritaville' license plates and nearly three dozen new Florida laws taking effect in October

Florida Democrats voice support for Brightline workers' right to organize

By McKenna Schueler

U.S. House Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, even Rick Scott says climate is 'clearly changing'

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, even Rick Scott says climate is 'clearly changing'

Orlando rents slightly dip this month but remain out of reach for many

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando rents slightly dip this month but remain out of reach for many

Adoptable dog Reagan needs a little patience, love and a new chapter in her life

By Orange County Animal Services

Adoptable dog Reagan needs a little patience, love and a new chapter in her life

Union urges U.S. Department of Transportation to deny Brightline federal funds over alleged anti-union tactics

By McKenna Schueler

Union urges U.S. Department of Transportation to deny Brightline federal funds over alleged anti-union tactics

Central Florida under tornado watch, tropical storm warning as Helene nears

By Chloe Greenberg

Central Florida under tornado watch, tropical storm warning as Helene nears
More

September 25, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us