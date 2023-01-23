Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee publishes kids book sucking up to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

click to enlarge photo by Michael F. Hiatt/Shutterstock

Kids can now learn about Gov. Ron DeSantis from a picture book.

As DeSantis targets what he considers liberal “indoctrination” in Florida’s public schools and universities, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s latest “Kids Guide” book focuses on the potential 2024 presidential candidate.

“Help your kids learn about Ron DeSantis and why he may be our next Commander-in-Chief!” says a promo for The Kids Guide to Ron DeSantis.

image via Arkansas Times Not before bedtime, please: 'The Kids Guide to Ron DeSantis'

Readers can learn about DeSantis as a student, an athlete, his time in the U.S. Navy, his family and his political victories. The promo also highlights a page titled “What Does the Future Hold?” that includes an image of the White House.

Prior editions of Kids Guides have been put out on former President Donald Trump and on President Joe Biden. The line also offers books on “Entrepreneurship & Innovation,” “Free Markets,” “America’s Greatness,” “9/11 & The War on Terror,” “Fighting Socialism,” “Media Bias & Fake News,” “Free Speech & Cancel Culture,” “Race in America,” “Immigration” and “COVID-19 and Vaccination.”

Arkansas spent $260,000 for the COVID-19 edition, which advised students that “face masks aren’t recommended as a way of preventing coronavirus for healthy people,” according to the Arkansas Times.