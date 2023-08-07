Another state dropped from list of invalid driver’s licenses in Florida

The list is now down to certain types of licenses from two states

By on Mon, Aug 7, 2023 at 11:48 am

click to enlarge Another state dropped from list of invalid driver’s licenses in Florida
Photo via Adobe
A month after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office announced a crackdown on driver’s licenses that would not be honored in Florida, the list is down to certain types of licenses from two states.

Hawaii has been removed from the list, leaving Connecticut and Delaware as the remaining licenses invalid in Florida under a new law targeting undocumented immigrants.

The list is based on states reportedly providing types of driver’s licenses or permits to undocumented immigrants.

Vermont and Rhode Island were removed days after the list was announced on July 5. At the time of the initial announcement, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said the list was subject to change.

The new law (SB 1718), which took effect July 1, includes a series of changes, such as stepping up requirements on businesses to check the immigration status of workers, cracking down on people who bring undocumented immigrants into Florida and collecting data about whether hospital patients are in the country legally.

