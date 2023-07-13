An Orlando cop fatally shot Derek Diaz while he sat in a car. Here’s what you need to know

click to enlarge Screengrab via Orlando Police Department

In the early hours of July 3, three Orlando police officers approached a parked car near downtown. In the driver's seat was Derek Diaz, a 26-year-old Orlando resident.Less than a minute later, Diaz was dead.According to a statement from Chief Eric D. Smith, Diaz's car was flagged near the area of North Orange Avenue and Jefferson Street as part of a drug investigation. Officer Jose Velez approached the car, gun already drawn and pointed at Diaz. He told Diaz to turn off the car and place his hands on the steering wheel.Moments later, Diaz moved his right arm toward the center console, and Velez fired.Nearly 10 days later, Orlando Police Department has released body-worn camera footage of the encounter, after it was shared with Diaz's family and attorney.In the video, Diaz is seen sitting the driver's seat of the parked car. He appears to follow the officer's instructions. Investigators have said the officers believed Diaz's movement was to reach for a gun.Investigators found no guns in Diaz's car.They later determined Diaz threw drugs outside his car after being shot, although they have not specified the kind of drug found."We understand the need for answers," OPD's statement from Chief Smith reads. "Maintaining the integrity of the investigation process is also needed so that the facts are provided fairly and transparently. An investigation not only involves body-worn camera video of the incident but also includes the collection of witness testimony, evidence, and other materials.""Since the incident happened, the Orlando Police Department has been cooperating with the FDLE investigation, and we will continue to do so as we are all committed to a thorough and transparent review of this case."Diaz's family and attorney appeared outside the Orange County Courthouse Wednesday for a news conference. Attorney Natalie Jackson said the family was shown the video of Diaz's death during a 10-minute meeting that same morning.She said investigators did not answer any of their questions. Family members were not allowed to rewatch the video, see the police report or question officers about the incident."Our reaction to what we saw is that it's not the complete evidence," Jackson said Wednesday. She said the video shows Diaz “sitting peacefully in a legally parked car when he was aggressively approached by three armed police officers, and in less than one minute, he was shot.”Also at the conference was Sonja Nava, the mother of Diaz's 5-year-old-daughter.

"The video was so sickening to watch, I threw up while watching it," Nava said. "All we know from that video is that Derek was sitting in his car. He was not doing anything wrong."



Nava said she told Diaz's daughter Tuesday that he passed away.



"She was upset. She did cry, but she's 5 years old," Nava said. "She's taking it better than the adults. It's still hard for her to understand."



While the family is still left with many questions, Jackson highlighted one: "What was the reason to approach Derek in the first place?"



Going forward, Diaz's family and attorney will be working with a police use of force expert to determine whether or not the shooting was justified.



Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing Diaz's family. Diaz's funeral happens Friday.