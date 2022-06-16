All of the Juneteenth events in Orlando that we know about

This Juneteenth weekend, Orlando will celebrate Black liberation via a series of outdoor parties, historical retrospectives, concerts and get-togethers. From Orlando to Winter Park all the way out to Kissimmee and Longwood, there are celebrations nearby wherever you are.
Black Friday Orlando: Scavenger Hunt+ City Skip Day
From June 17th to June 18th, Black Friday Orlando invites you to explore all of the Black-owned businesses our city has to offer. 400 S. Orange Ave. Participation is free. Register on the website
.
JUNE 17
Retro Happy Hour: Black in the Day The Official Kick-Off to Juneteenth 407 Weekend
Enjoy drinks and live entertainment to kick off the entire weekend but most importantly the FIRST stop of the Black Friday Orlando Citywide Scavenger Hunt. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The District GastroBar, 534 W. Church St. To reserve a table, visit the event page
.
JUNE 18
Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration
Enjoy live music and entertainment, a kid’s zone, a vendor village, and food trucks. From noon to 5 p.m. Lake Lorna Doone Park, 1519 W. Church St. More information is available on the website
.
7th Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Historic Hannibal Square
This event will feature guest speakers, live performances, a complimentary Father’s Day Community Breakfast, local vendors, and more. Hannibal Square was one of Central Florida’s first self-governing African American communities. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park. Admission is free. More info here
.
Black Wall Street Juneteenth Block Party
Paying homage to the original “Black Wall Street” in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this party will include a day party (1–5 p.m.) with DJs, guest hosts, a kids zone, food trucks, and vendors, followed by an afterparty (5–10 p.m.) with even more DJs and vendors. Both sets will take place at Wall Street Plaza in downtown Orlando. Day party is free, afterparty: $15. 25 Wall St. Purchase tickets and get additional info here
.
This Is Me Juneteenth
Enjoy a Juneteenth-themed painting class with friends or family. From 7:30-9:30 p.m. Painting With a Twist, 6700 Conroy Windermere Road. Tickets start at $39. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit their website
.
R&BINGO
This special Juneteenth edition of R&Bingo presents a musical spin on the classic game of bingo. Participation is free but registration is required. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the rounds are from 7-11 p.m. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. To register, visit the website
.
Juneteenth in Longwood
The City of Longwood will hold its first Juneteenth Celebration of freedom from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Reiter Park, 311 W. Warren Ave. There will be a live performance by the Silkee Smoove Band, food trucks, vendors, and art displays by the Museum of Seminole County History & Seminole State College. Admission is free. To RSVP, visit their website
.
Juneteenth at Washington Shores
Join the community on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to commemorate Juneteenth with a family fun day! There will be vendors, bounce houses, food, and lots more. Admission is free. 3214 Orange Center Blvd. RSVP here.
Kissimmee Juneteenth
A celebration of community, culture, and unity that is perfect for the entire family with live music, delicious food, and craft vendors. From noon to 5 p.m. Kissimmee Lakefront Park, Festival Lawn, 69 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee. Free admission. More information is available on their website
.
CultureFest Orlando
A day where art, music, dance, food, and community come together over the summer weekend in Orlando. Festival Park, 2911 E. Robinson St. From noon to 7 p.m. Tickets available here
.
JUNE 19
TRAP BRUNCH™: 4 The Culture -Juneteenth Celebration @ Hash House
Enjoy a savory southern-inspired brunch menu, bottomless Mimosas with a 5-flavor juice bar, and a live DJ. From 4-8 p.m. Hash House a Go-Go, 5350 International Drive. Tickets are $20
.
2nd Annual Lunch and Learn: A BTGM Juneteenth event for Kids and Families
Black Theatre Girl Magic is hosting a Lunch and Learn for kids and families. It will feature story time with books about Juneteenth, acceptance, and loving the skin you are in. Food and drinks will be provided. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1001 E. Princeton St. The event is free but registration is required. To register, visit their website
.
2nd Annual Facets of Freedom: A Celebration of Juneteenth
Enjoy a multi-disciplinary live art experience with incredible food and spirits by local Black Owned Food trucks, browse the pop-up market, and take in the Black Arts Community of Central Florida culture. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Loch Haven Park, 777 E. Princeton St. Tickets are available to purchase here
.
2022 Juneteenth Urban Community Awards
The First Annual Juneteenth Community Awards, honoring Black freedom, excellence, and Black business achievements in the community. From 6-10 p.m. Dexter's Birdland, 595 W. Church St. Tickets are available to purchase here
.
The Invite (JUNETEENTH EDITION)
A festival with music, dance, arts & food. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. 4439 Old Winter Garden Road. For more information and tickets visit their website
.
ENCORE - JUNETEENTH EDITION
An outdoor live music experience celebrating Black and Brown excellence. Grape and the Grain Wine Bar, 1110 Virginia Drive. From 4 -11 p.m. Free admission. More info is available on their website
.
JUNE 21
The Men Who Made Juneteenth Possible
Dr. Barbara A. Gannon, associate professor of History at the University of Central Florida, will discuss Juneteenth, a day that is representative of all the emancipations that took place across the South during the American Civil War, with a presentation on “The Men who Made Juneteenth Possible: Black Soldiers and Sailors in the Civil War.” From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Center for Health & Wellbeing Community Conference Center, 2005 Mizell Ave., Winter Park. Admission is free. For more information, visit the website
.