Advocates for Medicare for All plan to uplift message of racial equity in healthcare during MLK Jr. parade in Orlando

Marchers at the first ever Medicare for All Rally, led by Bernie Sanders in downtown Chicago.

Charlene Dill is one of an estimated 2,000 people who expected to face dire health issues due to lack of access to care

I’ve had asthma my whole life and my recent COVID has done some damage to my lungs. Went to fill my prescriptions so I can breath and the total was $200. We need Medicare for All now.