Advocates call for injunction against Florida's new immigration law

The law makes it a felony to transport into the state people who enter the country illegally

By on Wed, Aug 9, 2023 at 1:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Advocates call for injunction against Florida's new immigration law
Photo by McKenna Schueler
After filing a constitutional challenge last month, attorneys for migrants and advocates Tuesday asked a federal judge for a preliminary injunction against a new Florida law that makes it a felony to transport into the state people who enter the country illegally.

The motion, filed in South Florida, contends that federal law governs issues about transporting migrants, trumping the state law.

“(The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals) has squarely held that Congress has preempted the entire field of migrant transport — that states cannot enact any laws in this field,” the attorneys wrote. “That alone establishes that (the disputed section of state law) is preempted and must be enjoined. (The section) is also preempted because it prevents immigrants from entering Florida, and because it creates a new immigration classification that does not exist in federal law. Clear precedent establishes that both are impermissible.”
Related
Another state dropped from list of invalid driver’s licenses in Florida

Another state dropped from list of invalid driver’s licenses in Florida: The list is now down to certain types of licenses from two states


The transportation prohibition was part of a broader law (SB 1718) that Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature passed this spring targeting illegal immigration.

The law also includes changes such as requiring businesses with more than 25 employees to use the federal E-Verify system to check the immigration status of workers.

Attorneys for the Farmworker Association of Florida and individual plaintiffs filed a lawsuit last month challenging the constitutionality of the transportation prohibition.

A preliminary injunction, if granted, could put the prohibition on hold while the case plays out.

“(The section of the law) is inflicting enormous harm on plaintiffs and countless other Florida residents,” the attorneys wrote in a legal memorandum that accompanied Tuesday’s motion.
Related
New Florida immigration law could have ‘unintended consequences,’ says Agriculture Commissioner

New Florida immigration law could have ‘unintended consequences,’ says Agriculture Commissioner: The law is among a series of measures adopted by state Republican leaders in recent years targeting immigrants entering the country from Mexico

“It prohibits transporting people for any purpose, no matter how mundane or essential to daily life. As a result, some plaintiffs are now separated from their loved ones in other states. Others are threatened with being unable to feed their families or are being kept from their religious ministry. Florida has no valid basis to impose this kind of suffering on its residents.”

The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy Altman.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Another state dropped from list of invalid driver’s licenses in Florida

By News Service of Florida

Another state dropped from list of invalid driver’s licenses in Florida

DeSantis ‘reloads’ presidential run by replacing his campaign manager

By Jessica Bryce Young and News Service of Florida

Ron DeSantis in April 2023, saying "I'm not a candidate" in a press conference

Major Florida citrus grower says crop harvest decreased by more than 50 percent this season

By News Service of Florida

Major Florida citrus grower says crop harvest decreased by more than 50 percent this season

New College of Florida professor, faculty unions sue state over arbitration

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

New College of Florida professor, faculty unions sue state over arbitration

Also in News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends Orlando state attorney Monique Worrell, citing ‘neglect of duty and incompetence’

By McKenna Schueler

Polk County sheriff Grady Judd shows a meme featuring suspended state attorney Monique Worrell at a press conference announcing her suspension by Gov. DeSantis on Aug 9, 2023.

State Attorney Monique Worrell decries police union criticism following shooting of Orlando officers

By McKenna Schueler

State Attorney Monique Worrell decries police union criticism following shooting of Orlando officers

Lake County says ‘And Tango Makes Three’ is no longer banned from schools, wants lawsuit tossed out

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Lake County says ‘And Tango Makes Three’ is no longer banned from schools, wants lawsuit tossed out

Orlando union buster Labor Pros has a history of skirting federal law

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando union buster Labor Pros has a history of skirting federal law (5)
More

Digital Issue

August 2, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us