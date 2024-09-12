Adoptable dog Sugar is a small, cuddly four-year-old looking for a companion

Meet Sugar!

Sugar (A553261) is 4 years old and came in as a stray. She is small and cuddly, gets along with other dogs and absolutely loves people. She is as sweet as her name, wiggly and happy, and though she has not been at the shelter for very long, she has already melted a lot of hearts here.

For the months of September, October and November, Orange County Animal Services is inviting you to fetch a new friend! This promotion reduces the adoption fees for pets in the shelter's care for four weeks and longer. Those pets will be available for $10, while all other pets will be available at the standard rates ($55 for dogs, $40 for cats). Each adopted pet is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped before going to their new home.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it's open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.