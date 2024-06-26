BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Adoptable dog Siobhan, Orange County Animal Services' longest resident, is looking for a cuddle buddy

The shelter recently hosted a pool party adoption day for her, but sadly, no takers.

Wed, Jun 26, 2024 at 11:52 am

click to enlarge Adoptable dog Siobhan, Orange County Animal Services' longest resident, is looking for a cuddle buddy (3)
Photo via Orange County Animal Services

Meet Siobhan!

Siobhan (A543169) is a sweet and energetic 6-year-old dog that has been at the shelter now for over 105 days, making her officially our longest resident. She can be shy, but once she gets to know you, she can also be protective. She loves to cuddle, play fetch and run around our play yards.

At the shelter she hasn't done well with other dogs, but we are working with her on that. We celebrated her birthday recently and hosted a pool party adoption day for her, but sadly, no takers. We're hoping to get her seen, and get her home.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it's open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

click to enlarge Adoptable dog Siobhan, Orange County Animal Services' longest resident, is looking for a cuddle buddy (2)
Photo via Orange County Animal Services
June 26, 2024

