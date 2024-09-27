Adoptable dog Reagan needs a little patience, love and a new chapter in her life

She and another dog were found tied to a pole

By on Fri, Sep 27, 2024 at 4:41 pm

Meet Reagan!

Reagan (A552968) is a healthy 4-year-old girl that was brought in as a stray. She and another dog had been found tied to a pole. When she first got to the shelter, she was lunging, snapping and displaying a great deal of fear and aggression. She was timid and very unsure. She warms up quicker to female staff than she does males, and even when we're petting her, she seems a little conflicted. It's as if half of her heart wants to pull away and hide, and the other half longs for love. Day after day, slowly but surely, we are winning her over. And the more people she meets, the more confident she becomes. She's been here a long time, and is ready for a new chapter in her life.  

For the months of September, October and November, OCAS is inviting you to fetch a new friend! This promotion reduces the adoption fees for pets in the shelter's care for four weeks and longer. Those pets will be available for $10, while all other pets will be available at the standard rates ($55 for dogs, $40 for cats). Each adopted pet is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped before going to their new home.

click to enlarge Adoptable dog Reagan needs a little patience, love and a new chapter in her life (2)
Photo via Orange County Animal Services

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it's open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

September 25, 2024

