Adoptable dog Pretzel is a 9-year-old pup looking for someone to give him a second chance, and lots of love

click to enlarge Photo via Orange County Animal Services

Meet Pretzel!

Pretzel (A344551) is 9 years old, and has been at the shelter now for just over two weeks, but in that short time he's already had quite the impact. He's extremely affectionate, pushing into us for love, pawing at us to get some attention.

He first came in to the shelter almost 10 years ago as a puppy, and was quickly adopted. We didn't see him again until just this year, when surprisingly he came in as a stray. When we contacted his adopter, she surrendered him over the phone. No reasons, just simply did not want her dog back.

He loves to play, and loves to do simple tricks for treats. But his favorite thing to do is cuddle. Pretzel is a 77-pound teddy bear that just wants to be close to his person.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it's open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.