Adoptable dog North is a sweet, shy 5-year-old looking for someone to love

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of OCAS Adoptable dog North (A539077)

Meet North!

North (A539077) is a sweet 5-year-old girl who has been under Orange County’s care for almost six months. She was picked up as a stray back in December, and she may have been used for breeding and then dumped.

North is currently in foster care, and has been for over three months. She loves people and is extremely friendly and gentle with them. Her foster mom is working on socializing her with other dogs, as this is her weak spot.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it’s open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.