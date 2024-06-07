BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Adoptable dog North is a sweet, shy 5-year-old looking for someone to love

Her foster mom is working on socializing her with other dogs, as this is her weak spot

By on Fri, Jun 7, 2024 at 2:17 pm

click to enlarge Adoptable dog North (A539077) - Photo courtesy of OCAS
Photo courtesy of OCAS
Adoptable dog North (A539077)

Meet North!

North (A539077) is a sweet 5-year-old girl who has been under Orange County’s care for almost six months. She was picked up as a stray back in December, and she may have been used for breeding and then dumped. 

North is currently in foster care, and has been for over three months. She loves people and is extremely friendly and gentle with them. Her foster mom is working on socializing her with other dogs, as this is her weak spot. 

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it’s open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com. 

'Real life Pokemon battle': Video shows bear fighting off two large alligators in Central Florida

By Colin Wolf

The number of unsheltered homeless people in Central Florida has more than doubled, new data shows

By McKenna Schueler

Florida Supreme Court upholds DeSantis' suspension of Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

Orange County Sheriff’s Office lobbied the Legislature for new way to crack down on nightclubs — and won

By McKenna Schueler

Florida parents file federal lawsuit over state's new book banning policy

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

June 5, 2024

