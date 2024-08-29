Adoptable dog Mister William is a chunky 7-year-old with a big personality

Meet Mister William!

Mister William (shelter ID A489346) is 7 years old, and surprisingly has been at the shelter for almost an entire month. He was rescued as a stray by one of our officers, who saw him being chased by a couple of coyotes. He's vocal and wiggly when excited, but fiercely independent. He loves treats and attention, and even at his age he still gets the zoomies in the play yard.

Mister William is exactly the kind of dog that people come in looking for. He is small but chunky, barely weighing 40 pounds. He is sweet, with zero aggression, and loves other dogs. Mister William is very shy around people, but who can blame him? Someone abandoned him for the second time in his life, so it's no wonder he has some trust issues. Let's change that for him.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it's open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.