Adoptable dog Mama is shy at first, but warms up quickly to show her puppy energy

As soon as staff approach her kennel, Mama's entire body is wiggling

Wed, Aug 14, 2024

Mama (A524364)
Photo courtesy OCAS
Mama (A524364)

Meet Mama!

Mama (shelter ID A524364) is just over a year old and very shy, but she warms up quickly. Mama has puppy energy and sweetness, and loves to run around the yard, jump for treats, learn new things and be rewarded for them. As soon as staff approach her kennel, Mama's entire body is wiggling, her tail is helicoptering, and she is ready for some time outside. Mama is young and fun, and the shelter environment in no way dampens her mood. She is timid with people she doesn't know, but that lasts about five minutes and then she's ready to snuggle and give her heart. Mama shares her kennel with another dog, but during playgroups, she prefers to be close to people. She also loves to give and get hugs and kisses, and if you massage her paws, she is yours forever.

Orange County Animal Services is celebrating the Summer Olympics and back-to-school with two adoption promotions for the entire month of August: Gold Medal Favorites and Teacher's Pet. Pets who have been in the shelter's care for four weeks or longer will qualify as a "Gold Medal Favorite," and will have a reduced adoption fee of $10. OCAS will also celebrate the people who dedicate their careers to our local schools and children with the "Teacher's Pet" promotion. The shelter will waive adoption fees for any school district employee (with proper school district identification) who decides to adopt a pet. Each adopted pet is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped before going to their new home.

OCAS is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it's open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

Mama (A524364)
Photo courtesy OCAS
Mama (A524364)
August 14, 2024

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

