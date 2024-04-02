Adoptable dog Macy Lou prefers the quiet of an office — she doesn't jump around like a puppy!

click to enlarge photo courtesy OCAS Macy Lou

Meet Macy Lou!

Macy Lou (A492173) is a sweet 2-year-old who was abandoned by her owner behind a hotel. She has been at the shelter now for almost a month, and she was recently featured in a news segment for rescue dogs. Macy Lou is good with other dogs and absolutely loves people. Macy Lou doesn't jump around like a puppy. She prefers the quiet of an office and the softness of our couch. When she's in the yard, she would rather lean against our legs and press her huge head into our hands. Macy Lou loves affection, loves to cuddle close and loves car rides.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it's open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.