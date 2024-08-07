Adoptable dog Gummybear is looking for someone to love his happy, toothless smile

All heart, no bite

By on Wed, Aug 7, 2024 at 5:06 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gummybear (A547419) - photo courtesy OCAS
photo courtesy OCAS
Gummybear (A547419)

Meet Gummybear!

Gummybear (A547419) is 4 years old, solid, and calm. He has been friendly since the first day he arrived, and has paired easily with other dogs. He is affectionate and gentle, and yet, he has been at the shelter now for over 70 days. People just do not see him in the kennels. Besides his temperament and happy heart, Gummybear had some minor health issues that we have worked on with him, and he has gained weight and looks amazing now. He does have one unusual characteristic: Gummybear does not have any teeth. He has the small remains of teeth; and we don't know what happened to them.

Gummybear hasn't had it easy, and yet, he still greets every day with love in his heart. He plays outside, he leans in for hugs and belly rubs, and he does not seem to be struggling here. But he's been here for a long time now, and we want better for this amazing dog.

Orange County Animal Services is celebrating the Summer Olympics and back-to-school with two adoption promotions for the entire month of August: Gold Medal Favorites and Teacher's Pet. Pets who have been in the shelter's care for four weeks or longer will qualify as a "Gold Medal Favorite," and will have a reduced adoption fee of $10. OCAS will also celebrate the people who dedicate their careers to our local schools and children with the "Teacher's Pet" promotion. The shelter will waive adoption fees for any school district employee (with proper school district identification) who decides to adopt a pet.

OCAS is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it's open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

click to enlarge Gummybear (A547419) - photo courtesy OCAS
photo courtesy OCAS
Gummybear (A547419)
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Gimme Shelter articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Florida state officials seek crackdown on university courses containing antisemitic or 'anti-Israel' material

By McKenna Schueler

UCF students gathered near the Reflecting Pond Friday, April 26, to protest Israel's occupation of Gaza.

Is another far-right candidate running for Orange County School Board in 2024? Here's what we know

By McKenna Schueler

Mailer from the Orange County Democratic Executive Committee warning voters against school board candidate Jeni Grieger.

Florida's historic adjunct union movement collapses in the advent of new anti-union law

By McKenna Schueler

Florida's historic adjunct union movement collapses in the advent of new anti-union law

Kimpton hotel chosen to move into downtown Orlando's Westcourt entertainment district

By Zoey Thomas

Kimpton hotel chosen to move into downtown Orlando's Westcourt entertainment district

Trump expects Florida's abortion amendment to pass, but won't say how he'll vote

By News Service of Florida

Trump expects Florida's abortion amendment to pass, but won't say how he'll vote

Kimpton hotel chosen to move into downtown Orlando's Westcourt entertainment district

By Zoey Thomas

Kimpton hotel chosen to move into downtown Orlando's Westcourt entertainment district

Supreme Court decision sparks new fight in Florida's social media law dispute

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Supreme Court decision sparks new fight in Florida's social media law dispute

Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su visits Orlando workers to discuss heat safety on the job

By McKenna Schueler

Julie Su, Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor
More

August 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us