Adoptable dog Gummybear is looking for someone to love his happy, toothless smile

click to enlarge photo courtesy OCAS Gummybear (A547419)

Meet Gummybear!

Gummybear (A547419) is 4 years old, solid, and calm. He has been friendly since the first day he arrived, and has paired easily with other dogs. He is affectionate and gentle, and yet, he has been at the shelter now for over 70 days. People just do not see him in the kennels. Besides his temperament and happy heart, Gummybear had some minor health issues that we have worked on with him, and he has gained weight and looks amazing now. He does have one unusual characteristic: Gummybear does not have any teeth. He has the small remains of teeth; and we don't know what happened to them.

Gummybear hasn't had it easy, and yet, he still greets every day with love in his heart. He plays outside, he leans in for hugs and belly rubs, and he does not seem to be struggling here. But he's been here for a long time now, and we want better for this amazing dog.

Orange County Animal Services is celebrating the Summer Olympics and back-to-school with two adoption promotions for the entire month of August: Gold Medal Favorites and Teacher's Pet. Pets who have been in the shelter's care for four weeks or longer will qualify as a "Gold Medal Favorite," and will have a reduced adoption fee of $10. OCAS will also celebrate the people who dedicate their careers to our local schools and children with the "Teacher's Pet" promotion. The shelter will waive adoption fees for any school district employee (with proper school district identification) who decides to adopt a pet.

OCAS is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it's open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.