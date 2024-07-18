Adoptable dog Cesar is a calm 1-year-old who's looking for a quiet couch to snuggle on

Cesar has been at the shelter now for over 50 days

By on Thu, Jul 18, 2024 at 11:04 am

click to enlarge Adoptable dog Cesar is a calm 1-year-old who's looking for a quiet couch to snuggle on
Photo via Orange County Animal Services

Meet Cesar!

Cesar (A5480467) is a 1-year-old male Shepherd mix, very sweet, and good with other dogs. He is already house-broken. Cesar loves to snuggle and is quiet and calm. He will benefit from a quiet home, as he's more on the napping on the couch type than the trail running type.

Cesar has been at the shelter now for over 50 days. He was an owner surrender. Let's get him home to his forever family.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it's open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

click to enlarge Adoptable dog Cesar is a calm 1-year-old who's looking for a quiet couch to snuggle on (2)
Photo via Orange County Animal Services
July 17, 2024

