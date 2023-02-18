A new political committee wants to make it legal to grow your own pot in Florida

Growing your own marijuana plant is currently illegal in the state

By on Sat, Feb 18, 2023 at 8:30 am

Photo via Adobe Stock

A political committee has started moving forward with a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow medical-marijuana patients and patients’ caregivers to grow cannabis at home.

The WISE & Free Florida committee is seeking to get the proposal on the 2024 ballot, according to newly posted information on the state Division of Elections website.

To do so, it would need to submit 891,589 valid petition signatures.

A summary of the proposal said it would allow “caregivers and adult qualifying patients 21 years or older to cultivate marijuana for medical use” and that cultivation would be “limited to the cultivator’s home.”

The proposal comes as a committee known as Smart & Safe Florida tries to get an amendment on the 2024 ballot to allow recreational use of marijuana.

That committee had submitted 291,999 valid signatures as of early Friday afternoon. Florida voters in 2016 approved an amendment that authorized the use of medical marijuana.

