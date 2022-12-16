19-year-old shoots two at Orlando resorts with gun purchased earlier in the day

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe Stock

A 19-year-old Georgia man is in custody after allegedly going on a shooting spree at several Orlando resorts.The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Rasheed Houston on Thursday morning. Houston is believed to have been the man who fired on people at two Orlando resorts. Houston allegedly shot a young woman at the Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa on Turkey Lake Road and later went to the Marriott Vacation Club Cypress Harbor Villas and shot a security guard. OCSO deputies believe Houston fired into apartments on Integra Cove Boulevard. Houston admitted to the shootings when questioned by police and said he had purchased the weapon and ammunition earlier in the day after believing he was scammed by the first resort.



"He advised that he was frustrated with the Westgate Lakes Resort after believing he was scammed earlier in the evening when he tried to check in," authorities say.



Houston was remorseless about the shootings while speaking with cops.

"When asked how he felt about the shootings, he stated he felt good while shooting at people, and it provided him a sense of relief. When asked if he would conduct similar shootings in the future he acknowledged that he would," an affidavit says.Houston has been charged with one count of attempted murder.