19-year-old shoots two at Orlando resorts with gun purchased earlier in the day

By on Fri, Dec 16, 2022 at 5:20 pm

click to enlarge 19-year-old shoots two at Orlando resorts with gun purchased earlier in the day
Photo via Adobe Stock

A 19-year-old Georgia man is in custody after allegedly going on a shooting spree at several Orlando resorts.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Rasheed Houston on Thursday morning. Houston is believed to have been the man who fired on people at two Orlando resorts. Houston allegedly shot a young woman at the  Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa on Turkey Lake Road and later went to the Marriott Vacation Club Cypress Harbor Villas and shot a security guard. OCSO deputies believe Houston fired into apartments on Integra Cove Boulevard. Houston admitted to the shootings when questioned by police and said he had purchased the weapon and ammunition earlier in the day after believing he was scammed by the first resort.


"He advised that he was frustrated with the Westgate Lakes Resort after believing he was scammed earlier in the evening when he tried to check in," authorities say.

Houston was remorseless about the shootings while speaking with cops.

"When asked how he felt about the shootings, he stated he felt good while shooting at people, and it provided him a sense of relief. When asked if he would conduct similar shootings in the future he acknowledged that he would," an affidavit says.

Houston has been charged with one count of attempted murder.

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

Read More about Alex Galbraith
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida Senate President open to expanding 'Don't Say Gay' law to cover more grades

By News Service of Florida

Florida Senate President open to expanding 'Don't Say Gay' law to cover more grades

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ally found dead amid sexual misconduct investigation

By Alex Galbraith

DeSantis at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit in July 2022.

Orlando-area cop is latest to faint after allegedly being near fentanyl

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando-area cop is latest to faint after allegedly being near fentanyl

UCF student who tracked Elon Musk's jet banned from Twitter, Musk threatens legal action

By Alex Galbraith

UCF student who tracked Elon Musk's jet banned from Twitter, Musk threatens legal action

Also in News

Florida school districts revise LGBTQ support guides due to 'Don't Say Gay' scrutiny

By News Service of Florida

Florida school districts revise LGBTQ support guides due to 'Don't Say Gay' scrutiny

Florida Senate President open to expanding 'Don't Say Gay' law to cover more grades

By News Service of Florida

Florida Senate President open to expanding 'Don't Say Gay' law to cover more grades

'We the Shredded'

By Clay Jones

'We the Shredded'

'Getting Warm in Here'

By Tom Tomorrow

'Getting Warm in Here'
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us