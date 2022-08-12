15-week abortion ban in Florida heads to state Supreme Court

By on Fri, Aug 12, 2022 at 10:40 am

click to enlarge 15-week abortion ban in Florida heads to state Supreme Court
Matt Lehman

Lawyers for abortion clinics and a doctor want the Florida Supreme Court to review an appellate-court decision that allowed a new 15-week limit on abortions to remain in effect as a broader legal battle plays out.

The lawyers filed a notice late Wednesday that said they will ask the Supreme Court to take up a challenge to a July 21 ruling by a three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal. That ruling came after Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper on July 5 issued a temporary injunction against the 15-week abortion law, which the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved this year. A stay put Cooper’s injunction on hold while the state appealed, but the abortion clinics and doctors sought to vacate the stay — which would have blocked the 15-week limit from being in effect.

In the July 21 ruling, a divided panel of the appeals court refused to vacate the stay and signaled it would overturn the temporary injunction. The majority opinion, written by Judge Brad Thomas and joined by Judge Stephanie Ray, said the abortion clinics and a doctor had not shown they would suffer “irreparable harm” from the nearly total ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Related
State Attorney Andrew Warren vows to fight suspension from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

State Attorney Andrew Warren vows to fight suspension from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: Warren was suspended for refusing to enforce the state's 15-week abortion ban.


As is common, the notice filed late Wednesday did not detail legal arguments that lawyers for the abortion clinics and doctor will make at the Supreme Court. In the underlying case, they have argued that the 15-week limit violates a privacy clause in the Florida Constitution.

Slideshow

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
31 slides
Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
Click to View 31 slides
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react
If that's John Morgan on the billboard, who is this?

The weirdest moments from John Morgan's new Metaverse ad
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react
If that's John Morgan on the billboard, who is this?

The weirdest moments from John Morgan's new Metaverse ad
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react
If that's John Morgan on the billboard, who is this?

The weirdest moments from John Morgan's new Metaverse ad
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]

Trending

Banner flying over Mar-a-Lago mocks Donald Trump following FBI raid

By Colin Wolf

Banner flying over Mar-a-Lago mocks Donald Trump following FBI raid

Dad, toddler removed from flight from Orlando for refusing seatbelt regulations

By Alex Galbraith

Dad, toddler removed from flight from Orlando for refusing seatbelt regulations

Orlando airport workers continue their fight for fair wages, benefits and dignity on the job

By McKenna Schueler

The SEIU 32 BJ Local rallied Aug. 3 at Orlando International Airport with workers from airports around the state.

Feds fire back in Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried's case against gun restrictions on MMJ users

By News Service of Florida

Feds fire back in Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried's case against gun restrictions on MMJ users

Also in News

Banner flying over Mar-a-Lago mocks Donald Trump following FBI raid

By Colin Wolf

Banner flying over Mar-a-Lago mocks Donald Trump following FBI raid

Florida urges appeals court to uphold ruling on masking on airplanes

By Alex Galbraith

Florida urges appeals court to uphold ruling on masking on airplanes

Feds fire back in Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried's case against gun restrictions on MMJ users

By News Service of Florida

Feds fire back in Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried's case against gun restrictions on MMJ users

GLAAD's 'Back to School' video shows life under Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By Molly Ryan

GLAAD's 'Back to School' video shows life under Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us