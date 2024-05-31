BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

13-year-old dies by drowning in Discovery Cove pool in Orlando

The girl was found unresponsive in the water Tuesday.

By on Fri, May 31, 2024 at 11:43 am

click to enlarge 13-year-old dies by drowning in Discovery Cove pool in Orlando
Photo via Discovery Cove/Facebook
A teenage girl's death died at an Orlando theme park pool has been ruled an accidental drowning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

The girl was found unresponsive in a Discovery Cove pool Tuesday. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

The medical examiner's office listed her cause of death as accidental and caused by drowning.

Discovery Cove, a sister marine-themed park of SeaWorld and Aquatica, offers guests encounters with sea animals and family-friendly water activities. representatives of the park have made no comment as yet.

Chloe Greenberg

