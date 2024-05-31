13-year-old dies by drowning in Discovery Cove pool in Orlando

The girl was found unresponsive in a Discovery Cove pool Tuesday. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.
The medical examiner's office listed her cause of death as accidental and caused by drowning.
Discovery Cove, a sister marine-themed park of SeaWorld and Aquatica, offers guests encounters with sea animals and family-friendly water activities. representatives of the park have made no comment as yet.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed