13-year-old dies by drowning in Discovery Cove pool in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via Discovery Cove/Facebook

A teenage girl's death died at an Orlando theme park pool has been ruled an accidental drowning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.The girl was found unresponsive in a Discovery Cove pool Tuesday. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.The medical examiner's office listed her cause of death as accidental and caused by drowning.

Discovery Cove, a sister marine-themed park of SeaWorld and Aquatica, offers guests encounters with sea animals and family-friendly water activities. representatives of the park have made no comment as yet.

