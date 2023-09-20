Your Orlando concert calendar, Sept. 21-26

Timecop1983, Karol G, Jawbreaker and more

By and on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 1:00 am

Karol G plays Camping World Stadium Sunday, Sept. 24
Karol G plays Camping World Stadium Sunday, Sept. 24 Photo courtesy Karol G/Facebook

Thursday, Sept. 21

Alejandro Sanz 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $46-$256; 800-745-3000.

Eric Nam, Alexander Stewart 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $42.50-$100; 407-934-2583.

Hypercore: Arsinal, DJ Stargirl, M81!, Nokii, Shyburial 10 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free.

The Original Wailers, Cas Haley 6 pm; Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand; $22; 386-873-2943.

Tow, Faae, Dean Batten 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $10; 407-623-3393.

Void. Terror. Silence 9 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-673-2712.

Friday, Sept. 22

Bobby Callender 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $5; 407-595-2713.

Drivin N Cryin 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $20.

Fidlar 6:30 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $27.50.

Heaven Moto, 430 Steps, Royal Graves, Thrull 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12.

Hybrid Diaspora: Lunar Symphony, 14rv4, El Gato Malandro, DJ Stargirl, Aboyizagun 9 pm; Achilles Art Cafe, 2869 Wilshire Drive; $10-$15; 407-704-7860.

Los Amigos Invisibles 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Max and Iggor Cavalera: Morbid Devastation, Exhumed, Incite 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $29.50; 407-648-8363.

Orlando Salsa Festival: Willie Colón, El Gran Combo 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.

Ryan Castro 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $39.50-$100; 407-934-2583.

Slushii 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $14.99-$39.99; 570-592-0034.

Tommy Frenzy, The Rottens, Crime Seen 7 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $5; 407-270-9104.

Twelve' Len, Part Time Homies, Chelz Danielle 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $15; 407-623-3393.

Worm 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20-$25; 407-673-2712.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Blunt Force Trauma, High Pressure, Torcher, Face Fryer, Testament of Hate 7:30 pm; The Spot, 6633 E. Colonial Drive; $10.

Bobby Callender 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $5; 407-595-2713.

Cardiel, Loose Touch, The Dark Arctic, The Hamiltons 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12.

Ella and the Bossa Beat 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.

Grupo Barak 7 pm; Silver Spurs Arena at Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $25-$99; 321-697-3333.

Hatebreed, Vein.fm 5:30 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$35; 407-648-8363.

Hyro the Hero, Nothing More, Dead Poet Society, Post Profit 5:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $36.50-$85; 407-934-2583.

J. Worra, Bleu Clair, Miss Dre 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $14.99-$44.99; 570-592-0034.

Los Amigos Invisibles 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Lovelady, Blue Stream Mamas, Florida Man's Revenge 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-673-2712.

RBD 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $198-$750; 800-745-3000.

Timecop1983 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $25; 407-246-1419.

Vintage Culture 8 pm; Orlando Warehouse at Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $60-$100; 407-295-3247.

Sunday, Sept. 24

98° 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; 407-939-1289.

Becky G 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $67-$197; 407-351-5483.

Boys Like Girls, Four Year Strong, State Champs, Lolo 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $39.50-$99.50; 407-934-2583.

Guttermouth, 1983, Never Ender, The Longest Hall 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $18-$22.

Inferious, Saltwound, Heavy // Hitter, Corium 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$20; 407-673-2712.

Karol G 7 pm; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place; 407-423-2476.

Summoner's Circle, Eshtadur 7 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-270-9104.

Terry Myers Quartet 3 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.

WORTH THE DRIVE!
Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, De La Soul 11 am; Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa; $130; 866-502-7529.

Monday, Sept. 25

98° 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Jawbreaker, Joyce Manor, Grumpster 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $49.50-$84.50; 407-934-2583.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Graveyard Dogs, Ripped Pitts, Gnarcoossee 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave; free; 407-547-9151.

Paleface Swiss, Enterprise Earth, VCTMS, Crown Magnetar 6 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $22; 407-673-2712.

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band 6 pm; Coachman Park, Clearwater, 210 Drew St., Clearwater; $39.50-$225; 727-461-5200.

Teenage Wrist, Spiritual Cramp, Trauma Ray 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $18.

