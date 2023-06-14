Young, wildly experimental group Black Midi sure to enthrall in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo by Atiba Jefferson Balck Midi play the Abbey this week

Oh, where to even begin with these London art rockers? Young, wildly experimental group Black Midi are so wide-ranging that they’re daunting to wrap your head around, let alone capture in words.The band's encyclopedic sound packs nearly every style imaginable, yet is somehow utterly alien and original in totality. On paper, it’s a convoluted, avant-garde farrago of math, post-punk, prog, jazz and then some. In execution, their playing is dense, kinetic and breathless.Black Midi are academic and unchained at the same time, an orgy of musical ideas and conceits. But what dizzies heads on record should straight up splatter brains when you see these dynamos do their virtuosic magic live.