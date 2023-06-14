Young, wildly experimental group Black Midi sure to enthrall in Orlando

The band's encyclopedic sound packs nearly every style imaginable, yet is somehow utterly alien and original in totality. On paper, it’s a convoluted, avant-garde farrago of math, post-punk, prog, jazz and then some. In execution, their playing is dense, kinetic and breathless.
Black Midi are academic and unchained at the same time, an orgy of musical ideas and conceits. But what dizzies heads on record should straight up splatter brains when you see these dynamos do their virtuosic magic live.
7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, The Abbey, $25.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed