Young Orlando rockers 0 Miles Per Hour play a tour homecoming show at Will's Pub

After releasing frenetic singles “Prague” and “0214” last year — both symphonies of garage and fuzz joyousness — the band have been focus- ing on the stage in 2024. This gig is particularly special.
It’s a homecoming show for the band coming off an East Coast touring run, so spirits will be the very definition of high. Local support comes from friends in Miracle, Soap Box Derby, Gravess and Fallen God. If you’re looking for the next wave, it’s right here.
7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, Will’s Pub, $15.
Location Details
