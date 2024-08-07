Young Orlando rockers 0 Miles Per Hour play a tour homecoming show at Will's Pub

Miracle, Soap Box Derby, Gravess and Fallen God open

By on Wed, Aug 7, 2024 at 11:44 am

click to enlarge 0 Miles Per Hour play a tour homecoming show - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
0 Miles Per Hour play a tour homecoming show
Despite a moniker that would argue otherwise, young Orlando rockers 0 Miles Per Hour are on a roll.

After releasing frenetic singles “Prague” and “0214” last year — both symphonies of garage and fuzz joyousness — the band have been focus- ing on the stage in 2024. This gig is particularly special.

It’s a homecoming show for the band coming off an East Coast touring run, so spirits will be the very definition of high. Local support comes from friends in Miracle, Soap Box Derby, Gravess and Fallen God. If you’re looking for the next wave, it’s right here.

7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, Will’s Pub, $15.

Event Details
0 Miles Per Hour, Miracle, Gravess, Fallen God, Soap Box Derby

Sun., Aug. 11, 7 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$15
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

willspub.org

Will's Pub

Matthew Moyer

August 7, 2024

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

© 2024 Orlando Weekly
