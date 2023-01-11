Young jazz stars Michael Feinberg and Tal Cohen team up for a one-off gig at Timucua Arts in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo by Enrique Wiedemann Michael Feinberg plays Timucua as part of a duo with Tal Cohen on Saturday

Orlando is currently in the very lucky position of being home to young jazz up-and-comers like Thomas Milovac, Syoma Klochko, Ryan Devlin and Keegan Matthews, which gives us an up-close seat to see possible futures of jazz. And this weekend, we can get an up-close seat at more far-flung possible futures, when the Timucua Arts Foundation house hosts a unique collaborative evening between jazz upstarts Tal Cohen and Michael Feinberg.Miami-based pianist Cohen is a Grammy-winning firebrand who is gaining rave reviews by the bucketful for his sonic hybridization of jazz licks with traditional Jewish music and swing to spare.New Yorker Feinberg is a bassist who is similarly sculpting his own bold jazz sounds that combine elements of jazz and hip-hop. Together, this should be a heady stew.