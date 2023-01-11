Young jazz stars Michael Feinberg and Tal Cohen team up for a one-off gig at Timucua Arts in Orlando

By on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Michael Feinberg plays Timucua as part of a duo with Tal Cohen on Saturday - Photo by Enrique Wiedemann
Photo by Enrique Wiedemann
Michael Feinberg plays Timucua as part of a duo with Tal Cohen on Saturday

Orlando is currently in the very lucky position of being home to young jazz up-and-comers like Thomas Milovac, Syoma Klochko, Ryan Devlin and Keegan Matthews, which gives us an up-close seat to see possible futures of jazz. And this weekend, we can get an up-close seat at more far-flung possible futures, when the Timucua Arts Foundation house hosts a unique collaborative evening between jazz upstarts Tal Cohen and Michael Feinberg.

Miami-based pianist Cohen is a Grammy-winning firebrand who is gaining rave reviews by the bucketful for his sonic hybridization of jazz licks with traditional Jewish music and swing to spare.

New Yorker Feinberg is a bassist who is similarly sculpting his own bold jazz sounds that combine elements of jazz and hip-hop. Together, this should be a heady stew.

7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com,

Event Details
Michael Feinberg and Tal Cohen

Michael Feinberg and Tal Cohen

Sat., Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Timucua Arts Foundation 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., Orlando South

Buy Tickets

$25

